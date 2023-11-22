Mkhize: Royal AM ‘not for sale’

By Jerry Barnes

The president of the Harry Gwala Stadium-based DStv Premiership outfit Royal AM, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has denied ongoing rumours that her club is up for sale.

Mkhize agreed that Thwihli Thwahla had not started the current season on a positive note and the results are disappointing, but she believes that the current situation is not permanent and will change.

Surprisingly in her letter she also praised the club’s fans from all the seven local municipalities which fall under the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

Since RAM controversially took over the status of team in residence at the Harry Gwala Stadium they have been battling with bums on seats compared to the enthusiastic support given to Maritzburg United when they were still in the PSL.

The Team Of Choice attracted vociferous support from local townships, schools and had a working relationship with the local media.

United also gave away hundreds of free tickets for their home fixtures.

Mkhize also praised Msunduzi Municipality for the sponsorship and for offering her team its new home.

Together with our technical team, we will continue to find a winning formula as we aim to cement our place in a decent top half of the DStv Premiership log standing.

The club signed a deal with Msunduzi Municipality, which pledged R27 million for three years, including using the Harry Gwala Stadium for no charge.

The return on this investment was estimated by the city at R55 million per year through tourism and hospitality.

But the deal has been challenged by the Democratic Alliance in Pietermaritzburg, which has taken the matter to court, alleging that it is a “misuse of funds from taxpayers” and it should be used for other more urgent purposes.

“We say with pride and joy that if it wasn’t for Msunduzi Municipality, we wouldn’t be calling Pietermaritzburg our home.

The warm welcome that we have received from the mayor [Mzimkhulu Thebolla] and his troops [is a] testimony to the fact that City of Choice is indeed a city where you can work, do business, play, raise your family, and of course being the capital city of education, where you can study at all levels of education.

“In everything that we do, we strive to do better and [to] be better, we know very well that we cannot achieve such without your continual backing, It is for this reason that we humble ourselves before you and request your support from all of you across the city and the district.

“I would like to take this opportunity to state clearly that despite rumours and gossip that have been making rounds on social media, Royal AM is not for sale. We made a commitment to the people of Pietermaritzburg through our partnership with Msunduzi Municipality that we value, cherish and respect and we can all rest assured that Royal AM is here to stay and prosper.

“I am looking forward to meeting each and every one of you, be it in the stadium stands, team activation, charity event or anywhere where football destiny leads to,” said Mkhize.

The club is currently embroiled in a Fifa ban on signing new players.

This comes after Royal AM failed to pay their former striker Samir Nurkovic R12 million as per a directive from Fifa. Nurkovic was at the club for two months when his contract was prematurely terminated.

He approached Fifa to report the unfair dismissal and he was awarded the R12 million compensation.

Thwihli Thwahla, as the club is known, is currently at number 14 on the DSTV Premiership table.

In the last season, they finished in the top eight.

On Tuesday, The Witness also sent a couple of questions to RAM’s general manager Richard Makhoba and to Mkhize for the latest updates in their camp, but did not get a response.

Meawhile, RAM appear to be in trouble with the taxman as The Witness classified page on Monday showed.