Modest run for Minnaar in France

By Carl Peters

Greg Minnaar settled for a modest position in the fifth leg of the UCI Downhill World Cup season in Loudenvielle, France, on Sunday.

The veteran mountain biker from Pietermaritzburg finished 55th in qualifying on Saturday and 12th in the main race on Sunday, on a treacherous track in an otherwise scenic part of southwest France, near the border with Spain.

ALSO READ | Minnaar grabs silver in Andorra

Minnaar clocked three minutes and 36,523 seconds on the tricky terrain on Sunday and sits 14th in the overall standings, which is led by familiar Frenchman Loic Bruni.

The South African, who had a podium finish in Andorra last weekend, said he encountered a suspension problem during qualifying the previous day.

Bruni won his first race of the season on Sunday but said it came at the right time in terms of the championship battle.

Only three races remain, the first of which is set for Les Gets in France in two weeks’ time.

Bruni clocked 3:31,785 for yesterday’s win, followed by American Dakotah Norton in 3:32,562 and Minnaaar’s Santa Cruz Syndicate teammate, Laurie Greenland of Britain, in 3:32,664 for the podium places at a venue where participants had to have their wits about them.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg cycling star Minnaar grateful for top award

Overall, Bruni has 1 123 points and leads two Canadians, Finn Iles (1 041) and Jackson Goldstone (1 036).

On Sunday’s women’s race was won by runaway championship leader Valentina Holl of Austria in 4:00,593.

Behind her on the overall ladder are Nina Hoffmann of Germany and Camille Balanche of Switzerland in the top three positions.