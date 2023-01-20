Momentum key for Maritzburg United

Carl Peters

With their improved confidence, Maritzburg United will bid for a rare hat-trick of wins this weekend as part of a DStv Premiership programme that includes a glamour clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Having stunned Marumo Gallants and Royal AM over the past fortnight, Fadlu Davids’ relegation-threatened Team of Choice seek to stay on the road to recovery when they visit Golden Arrows in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

What signifies their major troubles of earlier in the season is the fact that Maritzburg is looking to register only their second away win of this campaign, after their 1-0 victory over Gallants in Rustenburg.

But coach Davids’ 15th-placed side could jump a few places in the standings by pulling off the desired outcome in what is their second consecutive provincial derby, depending on how some other matches turn out this weekend.

He has already stated that he wants his men to have a stronger mentality and play with more intensity.

As far as manpower goes, Davids has virtually all his recent signings available, according to the local club, and well-travelled midfielder Wayde Jooste is expected to play a key role again tomorrow, this time against one of his former teams.

Arrows, on the other hand, will be determined to avoid a further slide on the log table after three losses in their last five outings forced them down to a jittery 12th position.

However, the Durban south outfit will see some hope in the fact they won most of their recent meetings with Maritzburg.

Up country, Chiefs will be challenged to stop Sundowns from recording a record 12th consecutive victory when they clash at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday night. The other incentive for Amakhosi is they can look to maintain the fact that Sundowns have never done a season double over them in PSL history.

However, with the two sides having very contrasting form, Chiefs’ passionate and colourful home fans may well be needed to lift Arthur Zwane’s men in the encounter.

For sure, the humdinger comes days after one of the PSL’s most successful coaches, Gavin Hunt, said that Sundowns have become far too powerful for the domestic scene and need to be judged on a continental standard instead.

Of course, it’s billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s never-ending investment in the Pretoria club that has created the big gulf between them and the rest in the PSL.

The two Soweto giants, Chiefs and Pirates, have been playing catch-up for a number of years now, with the difference seemingly growing bigger rather than smaller each season.

Meanwhile, the Nedbank Cup’s round of 32 will run from Tuesday, February 7, to the following Tuesday, February 14, according to the PSL.

Defending champions Sundowns will open the proceedings against Richards Bay at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, while Gallants and Magesi lock horns at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in another 7.30 pm kick-off on day one.

A day later, a Tshwane derby between three-time champions SuperSport United and Dondol Stars will take place at Lucas Moripe Stadium, while Sekhukhune United and Liver Brothers trade blows at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

On the Friday, February 10, Cape Town Spurs and Baroka clash at Athlone Stadium in an early kick-off, followed by 2018 finalists Maritzburg hosting 2013 champions Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium in the evening.



The next day sees five fixtures, including a clash between minnows Mpheni Home Defenders and Clarewood JPM. The last fixture in the round will be between Polokwane City and Chippa United on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

DSTV PREMIERSHIP FIXTURES

Friday

CT City v TS Galaxy ­— 7.30 pm

Sekhukhune v Swallows — 7.30 pm

Saturday

Arrows v Maritzburg — 3.30 pm

Royal AM v Chippa — 3.30 pm

AmaZulu v Gallants — 8 pm

Chiefs v Sundowns — 8 pm

Sunday

Pirates v Stellenbosch — 3.30 pm

SuperSport v R.Bay — 5.30 pm