Motivational speakers talk to Maritzburg players ahead of crucial clash with Swallows

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United’s anxious directors have their fingers crossed that a combination of psychological and financial interventions will help to reboot their team’s survival campaign in the DStv Premiership when they visit Moroka Swallows on Thursday.

They have brought in motivational speakers to talk to the players and they have increased match bonuses in the hope of better results being produced at this crucial, closing part of the season.

ALSO READ | Despair over the poor condition of local soccer grounds

In addition, arrangements have been made for fans to attend Thursday’s clash with their relegation rivals at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, where the kick-off is at 5.30 pm.

A further positive for the club is that coach Fadlu Davids has José Ali Meza available for selection again, after the seasoned attacker was suspended for the team’s 1-1 draw with fellow stragglers Richards Bay at Harry Gwala Stadium last Friday.

What is left to be done now is for Davids’ men to score goals, in Thursday’s match and their other remaining games against Marumo Gallants at home, Stellenbosch at home and Mamelodi Sundowns away.

ALSO READ | Hard work and dedication pays off for Howick soccer player

Said Maritzburg’s chairperson and managing director Farook Kadodia on Wednesday: “The guys were disappointed with the 1-1 draw against Richards Bay, and the fact that we got the equaliser so late in the game after dominating play.

But we know that the fighting spirit is still there in the team, going into this crucial match against Swallows. If we can look to score an early goal this time, that will help in chasing a much-needed win, of course.

Kadodia’s side have enjoyed just one win in their last nine league fixtures, while Swallows have registered two wins in their last six outings.

But with three points separating the bottom four sides, there is still hope for Maritzburg.

However, it almost goes without saying that they need to show progress at both ends of the pitch.

Swallows, who have shared Maritzburg’s sponsorship troubles over the past couple of seasons, must still face Kaizer Chiefs away, Royal AM away and Gallants at home in their own bid to stay afloat in the top flight.

Meanwhile, another league game on Thursday sees Chippa United host Chiefs in the Eastern Cape at 3 pm, and the two sides will be desperate for points for contrasting reasons.

ALSO READ | Death of ‘Matewu’ Nene a blow for uMgungundlovu soccer fraternity

Chippa have dropped to second-last position in the standings through worsening results in recent months, while Amakhosi need a win to boost their hopes of African football.

Arthur Zwane’s Chiefs side sit five points adrift of Orlando Pirates and six behind SuperSport United, who have played a match extra, in the race to finish runners-up to Sundowns.

Further league matches will take place over this coming weekend.

REMAINING FIXTURES

FOR BOTTOM FOUR CLUBS:

MARUMO GALLANTS

v Maritzburg Utd (a)

v Sundowns (h)

v Swallows (a)

SWALLOWS

v Maritzburg (h)

v Chiefs (a)

v Royal AM (a)

v Gallants (h)

CHIPPA UNITED

v Chiefs (h)

v Richards Bay (a)

v TS Galaxy (a)

v Golden Arrows (h)

MARITZBURG UNITED

v Swallows (a)

v Gallants (h)

v Stellenbosch (h)

v Sundowns (a)