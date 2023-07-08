Msunduzi scouting for new PSL club to sponsor

By Chris Ndaliso

Soon after cutting ties with Maritzburg United, Msunduzi is looking for another PSL club to sponsor.

The council resolved that the municipal leadership should approach various PSL teams with the aim of finding a new team that will occupy the Harry Gwala Stadium and assist in retaining and further enhancing the economic development in the city.

The municipality maintains that it is always beneficial to work with teams that are in the PSL in terms of local economic development, and has no doubt that the support given to the Maritzburg United FC had a positive economic impact on the city and its residents, including those that seek to contribute to local economic development and the promotion of a positive image of Pietermaritzburg.

ALSO READ | Rebuilding process ongoing at Maritzburg, says chair

The relegation of Maritzburg United from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to the National First Division has left the city with no PSL team to sponsor, which the city views as a disadvantage to attracting tourism and boosting local business.

The agreement between Maritzburg United and Msunduzi, which was entered into at the beginning of the 2021/22 financial year, was intended to provide financial support to the local team.

Among the terms and conditions was that the club must remain in the PSL during the course of the sponsorship contract.

Opposition parties

However, the resolution has not been well received among opposition parties in Msunduzi, who have questioned the logic of seeking to spend more millions in team sponsorship while the city’s purse was in “ICU”.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the idea of sponsoring Maritzburg United was well-informed because, at the time it was initiated, the city’s finances were stable.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United parts ways with head coach

Our reserves at the time were healthy and the sponsorship was a good move. Currently, one cannot say the same, given the state of the city’s finances. It will be a waste of taxpayers’ money if this goes ahead.

“eThekwini sponsors teams under its jurisdiction, same with Richards Bay. What is so pressing that we would want to bring in a team from the outside and pump millions into it while our residents lack basic necessities? This really is disturbing,” said Ntombela.

DA councillor in Msunduzi, Ross Strachan, said it was “completely” irresponsible for the municipality to be looking for another team to sponsor given the state of its finances.

Quite frankly, it is disgraceful that the majority of the council supported this absurd proposal.

“This whilst we’ve just lost millions on a poor decision to sponsor Maritzburg United, which has only wasted taxpayers’ money whilst the city falls further into collapse.

“The National Treasury must step in once again and Cogta and its administrators must start waking up to this litany of irregular resolutions that this council keeps making,” said Strachan.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United chairperson Kadodia justifies scathing statement

He said money must be prioritised towards upgrading basic infrastructure, and that there should be no other option.

The ACDP’s Rienus Niemand said while sponsorship can be to the advantage of the municipality, it is the last thing to consider when cashflow is at an all-time critical low.

It is understood that the municipality is currently talking to three sides from the PSL. These include Royal AM FC, Richards Bay FC and one from outside KwaZulu-Natal.

The Rich Boys (Richards Bay) team last season was not allowed by the PSL to use their official home ground for safety reasons and was forced to use the uMlazi’s King Zwelithini Stadium (Durban).

Some sporting organisations against City’s proposal

Most local sporting organisations and most political parties are totally against the proposed move by council.

The exercise is also likely to see the local municipality not only coughing out millions to another PSL team, but the old Team of Choice branding in Harry Gwala Stadium is expected to be taken down, and replaced by the new team’s colours, which will be another unplanned cost.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United relegated from DStv Premiership

Safa uMgungundlovu regional executive officer Makhetha Mzimela yesterday told Weekend Witness that it was a wise move for Msunduzi Municipality to officially cancel the sponsorship deal with United, but to look for another PSL outfit to sponsor was “shortsighted and does not make any sense”.

We believe our municipality should now be thinking about ploughing the next funding to local development of sport. Our city needs more soccer grounds and this was witnessed recently when we hosted the Motsepe League National Playoffs.

The uMgungundlovu Sport Confederation chairperson Mhlengi Maxase said: “To get off from the old sponsorship deal was a blessing and overdue, but to look for another team to sponsor, especially from outside uMgungundlovu District is not [a good move] and needs to be challenged”.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the main aim is to keep Harry Gwala Stadium active and in the game.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg boss is still fuming

“We don’t want to see Harry Gwala Stadium becoming a white elephant and so we are looking around. We prefer KZN teams but we are open to any outfit interested in using our stadium,” said Thebolla.

*Additional reporting by Jerry Barnes