Mudzinganyama and Steyn claim Two Oceans honours

By Jerry Barnes

As usual, the most beautiful marathon in the country, the Two Oceans (56km) on Saturday brought the entire city of Cape Town to a standstill, as it brought together road runners from all over South Africa and from abroad.

The race produced some breathtaking moments, surprises, new heroes, new records, spills and thrills.

To say the event was a marvel to watch from the start to the finish wouldn’t be fair enough.

The entire organisation of the ultra marathon was 100% flawless, professional, pure class, colourful and an excellent advert for SA’s road running.

Also, both winners in the men’s and women’s section displayed character, humility, hard work, passion, discipline and they fully deserved the honours.

The hero of the day in the men’s race was, surprisingly, debutant Zimbabwean Givemore Mudzinganyama in 3:09,56.

The women’s race was bravely claimed by the hard-working Gerda Steyn in 3:29,06.

Mudzinganyama really proved a lot of “doubting Thomases” wrong and is a living testimony to hard work.

The start of the race

Before the start of the race, the Entsika Athletics Club runner was not even classified or mentioned as one of the favourites.

But he quietly worked his way up from behind the leading pack to suddenly overtake the leader and Lesotho-based member of the Maxed Elite Athletes club, Lebello Mopenyane.

At the 46 km mark the Lesotho international was still in the lead with the Zimbabwean (Mudzinganyama) breathing heavily down his neck.

Eventually Constatia Nek Mopenyane gave away his lead.

The excited Mudzinganyama said his long-cherished dream was to represent his home country in the Olympics, but winning one of the best SA’s ultra- marathons had “healed” him.

In second position in the men’s race was Dan Matshailwe (3:10,19) and in third place was Nkosikhona Mhlakwane (3:10,40).

Women’s race

Meanwhile, Steyn did not only win the Two Oceans women’s section (3.29,06) but her masterclass performance broke her last year’s record and won the race for the fourth time on the trot.

During the race and from the onset, Steyn was in a league of her own, ran herself into history at a blistering pace, led the race from the start to the end and was clear that she was chasing a new record.

So, after she dominated the field all the way, when she crossed the finish line at UTC’s campus, the spectators gave her a standing ovation.

Steyn said although she spent “long and lonely” hours training on the road and felt nervous a the start, her biggest and maybe the “best tip” was to run her own race with passion and achieve her goals by staying focused.

Also, coaching herself played a major role.

I felt the emotions from the start to the finish. I love the race, I am blessed and wish I can be here every day. I did not think about the record and others, but focused on myself. I will do it again in eight weeks time.

The runner-up was Amelework Fikadu Bosho (3:41,29) and third position went to Carla Natali Molinaro (3:41:38).