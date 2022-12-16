Must-wins for Tuskers and Dolphins

Carl Peters

The Tuskers and Dolphins cricket gangs will likely need to manage themselves carefully as they both tackle critical matches in the CSA One-Day Cup on Friday and on Sunday.

Coached by Grant Morgan and skippered by all-rounder Michael Erlank, the Tuskers from KZN Inland are currently sitting pretty at the summit of the seven-team Division Two standings after recording three wins and one loss to date.

But they need to win their two remaining round-robin matches over these next three days to stay in first place and secure a home final on December 28, as well as boost their hopes for the promotion-relegation system that will be implemented at the end of this season.

The Pietermaritzburg side are away to Mpumalanga Rhinos on Friday morning and then return to host the Garden Route Badgers on Sunday.

There will again be free entry and limited free parking available at the City Oval for Sunday’s 9.30 am kick-off.

In Division One, the Dolphins are placed third from bottom on the eight-team log table following a disappointing sequence of one win and three losses so far.

They host the Warriors at Kingsmead in a televised affair this morning and then welcome the Knights to the same venue in Durban on Sunday morning.

Ticket prices start at R30.

CSA ONE-DAY CUP FIXTURES

Friday

Dolphins v Warriors – 9.30 am

Mpumalanga Rhinos v Tuskers – 9.30 am

NC Heat v Garden Route Badgers – 10 am

Eastern Storm v Eastern Cape Iinyathi – 10 am

Lions v Knights – 1 pm.

Sunday

Dolphins v Knights – 9.30 am

Tuskers v Garden Route Badgers – 9.30 am

Western Province v Lions – 9.30 am

Warriors v Rocks – 9.30am

NW Dragons v Titans – 9.30am

Eastern Storm v NC Heat – 10am.