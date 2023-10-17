By Jerry Barnes

Just before the quarter-finals against host team France, Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber said that “South Africa is in the World Cup not to play in the quarter-finals, but are here to defend their title and win the World Cup”.

It is possible that a lot of people did not take him seriously and thought it was just another “sweet quote” to keep the international media talking and hopping around.

But the brave performance by “AmaBhokoBhoko” to outmuscle their opponents helped them to end up winning 29-28 on Sunday night.

On Monday, when The Witness contacted some local, passionate rugby followers, coaches and administrators, they were still in a celebratory mood and all sounded positive about the SA team going forward.

Former unionist and sports administrator, Pat “Hitler” Bhengum said before the game he went to the “tote” to take a bet on the Boks, as he did not doubt them from day one.

“From the start of the tournament I felt strongly and positive about the Springboks. I did not have any doubts. Again, for the semis and the final, my money will be on the green and gold team, our heroes,” said Bhengu.

Maritzburg College’s director of rugby Hendré Marnitz said that tactically, the Boks were very good.

“They analysed France’s defence system very well, ‘hid’ Antoine du Pont and Matthieu Jalibert on the edges on defence, hence we kicked those cross kick up and unders,” said Marnitz.

He also praised SA’s strong bench and for making wise decisions when needed.

The timing and impact of the bench was at the exact moment to help the momentum change.

When asked why some of the South Africans supporters were scared of France, he said: “I think the SA public was fearful of the impact of the home support as well as the ease with which France had beaten the All Blacks.”

Marnitz also sounded positive for the forthcoming semi-final against England and also suggested a couple of points when facing them.

uMgungundlovu Sport Confederation chairperson Mhlengi Maxase said all South Africans are proud of the Springboks and they will definitely go all the way to the finals.

Panorama resident and a passionate rugby follower from 1995, Bheka “Nobleman” Mkhwanazi told The Witness that the team’s unity and never-say-die attitude is key for them to make the final again.