Nearly R5 million raised for Comrades Marathon charities

By Witness Reporter

Nearly R5 million was raised for Comrades charities this year.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) hosted its official charities handover in Hillcrest on Thursday and handed over the funds raised by runners, supporters, sponsors and the public at large.

Fundraising for the official Comrades Marathon charities increased by nearly a million rand compared to last year, with a total of R4 945 096 raised.

ALSO READ | Comrades Marathon Association to address issues

“We are impressed with the fundraising efforts of our runners and supporters in this year’s Comrades Marathon and are proud to hand over the funds to our deserving charities,” said CMA charities and CSI convenor, Pat Freeman, who thanked everyone who contributed to this year’s Comrades Amabeadibeadi charity drive, in a statement.

The nearly R5 million raised was through a combination of charitable donations with runners’ entries, merchandise sales at the Comrades Expo, the Race4Charity platform, the Toyota Win-A-Car competition and funds raised by Comrades ambassadors, staff and race organising committee volunteers.

The funds were distributed to the five official Amabeadibeadi charities, namely the Durban and Pietermaritzburg Community Chests, Childhood Cancer Foundation (Choc), Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust (Hact), Rise Against Hunger and WildTrust.

Runners who chose to Race4Charity raised R3,9 million with Dean Wight raising just over R470 000 of those funds for the Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust, and once again maintaining his status as the top charity fundraiser.

Justin Hand, who ran for the Community Chest, raised just over R280 000 while Jenny Lincoln raised the third highest amount of R66 000 for Choc.

CMA chairperson, Mqondisi Ngcobo said, “We are grateful to our charities for their daily work in making our country a better place. In the spirit of the Comrades Marathon, we should all give back in one way or another. I am constantly inspired by the commitment and passion that drives our Amabeadibeadi charities to deliver on their mandate and to go the extra mile.

ALSO READ | Drug-free Comrades race hailed

We convey our heartfelt thank you to our runners, supporters and partners who came on board to build on our fundraising efforts, most notably Toyota South Africa who generously sponsor the much-loved Toyota Corolla Quest for our annual car giveaway on race day, raising more than R270 000 for charity.

Funds raised for the respective charities:

1. Childhood Cancer Association of SA (Choc): R1 689 440

2. Community Chest: R1 017 599

3. Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust (Hact): R1 121 936

4. Rise Against Hunger: R659 316

5. WildTrust: R456 805

Top charity fundraisers:

1. Dean Wight (Hact): R471 650

2. Justin Hand (Community Chest): R284 069

3. Jenny Lincoln (Choc): R66 000