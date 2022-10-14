Nedbank Cup qualifiers a treat for Pietermaritzburg soccer fans

Jerry Barnes

Local soccer followers witnessed some quality matches at Northdale Stadium recently, when Safa uMgungundlovu staged the semifinals and finals of its Nedbank Cup qualifiers.

Safa uMgungundlovu’s regional executive officer, Makhetha Mzimela, says the games went well despite his association being pressured to produce local winners of the competition in time.

However, he strongly suggested that next time the association give teams more time to register, and compete, for the Nedbank Cup.

The overall winners for Safa uMgungundlovu was Siyabonga FC from Sweetwaters after beating Richmond’s Siphamandla FC 4-1 in the final.

According to a statement, Siyabonga FC will now travel to Ladysmith for a date against teams from uMkhanyakude and uThukela District for the provincial finals this weekend.

Siyabonga FC owner, Siyabonga Mngadi, said his team did well at Northdale because they had decided to use their players in a clever way.

We knew that we would be forced to play a lot of games within two days, so I promoted about seven youngsters and they wanted to impress at the senior level, which they did.

Safa uMgungundlovu’s Mzimela said better planning will be needed in future “to be fair to all teams and for the good of the game” locally.