Nedbank Cup: Sekhukhune, Chiefs through to semi-finals

First-half goals from Elias Mokwana and Chibuike Ohizu earned Sekhukhune United a 2-1 win over Chippa United and a place in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Mokwana gave the visitors a perfect start to the match when he opened the scoring for Babina Noko inside the opening minute of the match.

Chippa were then forced to make an early change in the fifth minute when Khanyisile Mayo failed to recover from an injury and was replaced by Ronaldo Maarman.

Victor Letsoalo came close to doubling Sekhukhune’s lead two minutes later when his shot from a free kick went narrowly over the crossbar.

After shock start, the home side slowly found their rhythm and it did not take them long before they got the equaliser through their leading man Etiosa Ighodaro in the 17th minute following a nice build up from the Chilli Boys.

Following the goal, the game then became a scramble and the man in the middle tried to control it by issuing various yellow cards.

Just as it looked as though the teams would go into the half-time break still locked at 1-1, Ohizu retained Sekhukhune’s lead with a brilliant header.

Half-time

The half-time talk must have been a great one for Chippa as they came back a different side in the second half and they took the game to Sekhukhune.

Ohizu wasted a glorious chance to double Babina Noko’s lead when he shot wide of goal with only the open net in front of him as the goalkeeper was in no-man’s land.

Later in the day, Yusuf Maart scored a penalty in extra time to give Kaizer Chiefs a 2-1 win over stubborn Royal Eagles in their Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

A large crowd watched the home team hold the dominant Chiefs combination to a 1-1 stalemate in normal time, before Maart took the decisive spotkick in the first part of the extra period.

Amakhosi were then drawn to face Orlando Pirates at home in the semi-finals of the national knockout competition, while Sekhukhune visit Stellenbosch, on the first weekend of May.