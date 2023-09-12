Nedbank Golf Challenge to honour Gary Player

By Witness Reporter

The DP World Tour, Nedbank and Sun International on Monday announced an extended agreement which will see the Nedbank Golf Challenge played in honour of Gary Player for the next three years.

Organisers said this year’s edition of “Africa’s Major” will be the penultimate event on the 2023 Race to Dubai on the European Tour before the tournament returns to its traditional December date in 2024 — forming part of the 2025 Race to Dubai — where it will remain for the following two years as part of Monday’s agreement.

South African legend Gary Player has been associated with the event since its formation in 1981, when he was part of a five-man field for its inaugural staging, and the event will, from 2024, be officially held in honour of the nine-time Major champion in recognition of his contribution to the global game, similar to events held on the PGA Tour in honour of Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer with The Memorial Tournament and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 2023 tournament will be held from November 9-12 at Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, and will boast a strong field including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, his countryman and Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose and two-time Major winner Justin Thomas alongside a host of stars of the DP World Tour, thus highlighting the global appeal of the tournament.

The organisers also said that in addition to exempt DP World Tour members, the 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge, held in December 2024, will look to incorporate leading players from the FedExCup standings to contribute to a world class field.