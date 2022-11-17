Netball SA president says Proteas must step up

Jerry Barnes

Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane says it is very important for the South African senior netball team, the Proteas, to stay fit, sharp and on top of their game because of the forthcoming 2023 Netball World Cup.

Molokwane says South Africa as the host country will have to prove to the world that they are a quality side and are not “pushovers”.

This week she told The Witness that the return of the annual Spar Diamond Challenge will give South African players a chance to “fine-tune” themselves during the event.

We feel as the host country, we also need to stay on the top of the game, because all eyes will be on us. You must remember that there will be a lot of history being made with the netball world cup taking place in Africa for the first time.

So automatically, as the host we will be one of the favourites and a lot will be expected from us. So the Spar Diamond Challenge is very important and a perfect platform to compete before the actual world cup.

The Spar Diamond Challenge international netball tournament is making a welcome return later this month after a four-year hiatus.

South Africa, Scotland and Zimbabwe will be battling for top honours, with the South African President’s XII replacing Malawi, who have withdrawn from the tournament, which will be played at the Rembrandt Hall at the University of Pretoria’s Sports Centre from November 22 to 26.

“We felt it was important for us as a federation to have another major tournament before the end of the year,” said Molokwane.

It is crucial for the Spar Proteas to get as much game time as possible, ahead of 2023, which will be a very busy year, culminating in the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in August.

The Spar Diamond Challenge will give the coaching staff a last chance to assess the team and to look at players ahead of the Quad Series in January.

We need to do well in the world cup next year and the best way to ensure this is by giving the players as much international match time as possible.

“Spar is proud to be the title sponsor of the 2022 Spar Diamond Challenge in Pretoria,” said Spar group sponsorship manager, Charlene Subbarayan.

Spar is committed to the promotion of women’s sport in South Africa and to supporting this all-important international series.

We welcome the teams from Scotland and Zimbabwe and we are delighted that the President’s XII will be taking part, as this gives a wider pool of players a chance to show off their talent.

The Spar Proteas squad went into a pre-tournament training camp on November 7, and the team for the Spar Diamond Challenge will be announced shortly before the start of the tournament.

Tickets for the games will be available at the venue at R20 for adults and R10 for school children.