Netball SA to Host Quad Series before the World Cup

Jerry Barnes

The country’s netball governing body, Netball South Africa (NSA), will have a chance to shrug off the festive season rust by taking part in the high-profile 2023 Netball Quad Series.

The event will be played in Cape Town, from January 21 to January 25.

It will be the third time that South Africa hosts this event and Cape Town will be doing so for the very first time.

One of Protea’s technical officials

According to one of the Protea’s technical officials and the uMgungundlovu District Netball chairperson, Matholi Nsele, the event in January will be a perfect one to give players and the entire team a chance to compete against one of the best countries.

It’s going to be a massive event and the competition will be very tight. I mean the lineup of the participants is mouth watering. Here we are talking about real heavyweights and highly ranked countries, the likes of Australia, New Zealand and England.

“I mean all these countries are the best in the World. For the country and for the Proteas team, the event will be a good exercise before the Netball World Cup,” said Nsele.

Netball SA president

The Netball SA president, Cecilia Molokwane, also suggests that the Quad Series will be a perfect event, stage and opportunity to get some game time ahead of the global showpiece, the Netball World Cup (NWC).

“The timing of the Quad Series couldn’t be more perfect than this because we are now a few months away from the World Cup.

“Hosting Quad Series will give us an indication of where we are in terms of state of readiness. I think we will get an opportunity to gauge ourselves and figure out where we need to improve,” said Molokwane.

Confirmed countries that will be competing at the 2023 Netball Quad Series are South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, and England.

All nations are expected to arrive in South Africa between January 16-17. Tickets for the Quad Series are expected to go on sale from December 15, 2022 and will range from R250-R500 and R100 for school-going children.

Tickets are available at Ticketpro outlets nationwide.

The SPAR Proteas have just completed their training camp in Stellenbosch; players and the management team are taking a well-deserved break and will meet again on January 9 next year to get ready and prepare for the Quad Series.

The team has worked hard throughout the year and had to deal with a lot. Overall, we are happy with what they have been able to achieve, we believe that this break is what the team needs, and they will come back in January understanding what is at stake. I believe that they will push hard to remind the world that they are here to compete.

The SPAR Proteas 15-player squad will be announced in January when the team meet after the festive break.

All matches will be played at Cape Town’s International Convention Centre and will also be broadcast on SuperSport Variety 4 in South Africa and Variety 1 for the rest of the continent.

Fixtures:

21st Jan 2023

16:00 – South Africa vs New Zealand

18:00 – Australia vs England

22nd Jan 2023

16:00 – South Africa vs England

18:00 – Australia vs New Zealand

24th Jan 2023

16:00 – England vs New Zealand

18:00 – South Africa vs Australia

25th Jan 2023

16:00 3rd & 4th Play-off

18:00 FINAL