Netball World Cup action heats up

By Witness Reporter

Netball World Cup favourites Australia and New Zealand posted massive victories in Cape Town on Sunday.

The Australian women demolished minnows Fiji 101-32, with the Fijians scoring nine points in three quarters and five in the last.

New Zealand smashed Singapore 80-19 in a game where the most Singapore could score in a quarter was seven.

Sunday’s action also saw wins for Malawi, Wales, England and Uganda, before the last games of the day were to feature South Africa and Jamaica in one encounter and Tonga and Zimbabwe in another.