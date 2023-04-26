Netball World Cup boom for SA

By Jerry Barnes

South Africa is privileged to be hosting the forthcoming Netball World Cup from July 28 to August 6 and its legacy projects are already beginning to pay off for the country.

Besides being offered the rights to host the 2023 Netball World Cup, provinces around the country are enjoying a lot of “booming” sport projects.

ALSO READ | Netball SA to Host Quad Series before the World Cup

The president of Netball South Africa (NSA), Cecilia Molokwane said the host country for the Netball World Cup can expect to see a few significant legacy projects.

She pointed to South Africa’s hosting of the 2010 World Cup, which provided several legacy projects, including some of the world-class stadiums that were built and others renovated.

This is happening for the very first time for Africa to host the Netball World Cup and we are the host. So history will be made right here on home soil and right on our doorstep. Normally hosting a World Cup goes hand in hand with the event’s legacy projects. READ MORE The tension between the socioeconomics and SA sports

The well-travelled NSA president was speaking during the official opening of the Malelane SuperSpar multi-purpose sports facility in Mpumalanga recently.

The facility, which has four courts, can cater for netball, soccer, and cricket.

ALSO READ | Netball SA president says Proteas must step up

It will be used by local school teams, clubs and even provincial teams like the Mpumalanga Sunbirds and will give local administrators, team managers and coaches an opportunity to develop their sports. Molekwane also praised netball’s official sponsor.

In Partnership with Spar

“Spar have been the longest sponsors of netball in South Africa and are committed to the promotion and development of the game through their sponsorship investment. There is a Spar wherever you go all over South Africa and netball is played throughout South Africa, is the biggest women’s sport, second biggest sporting code behind football in the country and the fastest growing sport.

So, it made perfect sense for Netball South Africa to partner with Spar. Spar is good for netball.

It was a festive occasion, with music provided by a local marimba band. The Netball World Cup mascot, Letsatsi was present, and the Mpumalanga Sunbirds hosted a netball clinic. Twenty-five schools took part in a friendly netball tournament and two male netball teams played an exhibition match.

ALSO READ | Proteas face tough draw for Netball World Cup

Soccer fans also had something to enthuse about when a team from the Malelane SuperSpar took on a local community team, Idlabantu FC. “We can also incorporate other campaigns like the anti-GBV campaign and the sanitary pad drive to keep girls in school. We are providing a safe space for children to play the sport they love,” he said.

“Spar has long been associated with assisting women in sport,” said Spar sponsorships and events controller Bella Mogane.

But we have always been ready to lend a helping hand to other sporting codes that need assistance in developing young talent at a grassroots level.

“This multi-sports facility will inspire and drive a passion for netball, soccer, and cricket,” she said