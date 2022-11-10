New coach and technical team confirmed to lead Maritzburg United

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United have confirmed that their players will be guided by a new technical team when they resume training next Tuesday after a short break.

Following the recent demise of the last coaching set-up headed by John Maduka at Harry Gwala Stadium in the city, Fadlu Davids is returning to the club for his second stint as head coach.

Maritzburg chairperson and managing director Farook Kadodia confirmed the appointment of Davids on Wednesday and that Darien Wilken will serve as Davids’ main assistant.

In addition to Davids — who was also an assistant coach and striker for Maritzburg in the past, and former AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates performance analyst Wilken — Maritzburg are also going to have a new goalkeeper coach, biokineticist and performance analyst in their technical team.

Clear-out of Maduka’s group

This after the clear-out of Maduka’s group, due to poor results.

Said Kadodia: “We have not finalised the goalkeeper coach, biokineticist or performance analyst at this moment, but we hope to do so in coming days.

There are people we are talking to at the moment, some of whom have worked for us before.

Retired goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands and biokineticist Burger van der Merwe feature in those discussions, according to the club boss.

When Davids takes charge as head tactician on Tuesday, following a planned official presentation by the local club on Monday, he will guide a team who dropped to the base of the DStv Premiership standings before the league went into recess a fortnight ago.

That bad move resulted from Maduka having registered just two victories from 13 games.

In addition, the last six of those fixtures were all winless.

However, Davids will have several weeks with his new unit to prepare for the resumption of the Premiership after Christmas.

It is expected that defence will be a major priority for the Team of Choice due to Maduka’s combination having conceded as many as 19 goals in those 13 outings — the worst record in the 16-team league.

Another damaging statistic is that they scored just six goals — the joint-worst figure in that respect.

However, Davids and company have a considerable 17 matches to save the oft-troubled club from relegation at the end of the season.

Their campaign will resume with a clash against TS Galaxy at home on December 30.

Galaxy currently occupy 12th position and have two points more than Maritzburg from a game less.

Aside from Maritzburg, second-bottom Sekhukhune United are also finalising a new technical team that they hope will lead them up the standings, while a few other coaches in the league look to be on shaky ground at the moment.

Sekhukhune are only ahead of Maritzburg on the log because of goal difference, but they are two points behind Swallows, Cape Town City, Galaxy and Marumo Gallants.

All those clubs have played one match less than Maritzburg.

City and Gallants, as well as ninth-placed Royal AM, have not had a break since the Premiership stopped a fortnight ago because they have been involved in the Caf Confederation Cup, with further assignments awaiting them on Wednesday.