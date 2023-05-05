New Sharks coach Plumtree believes his side can upset highly-favoured Leinster away

By Carl Peters

There are several good reasons for followers of the United Rugby Championship (URC) to rate the Sharks as major underdogs for their quarter-final date with Leinster in Ireland on Saturday.

Not least of these are the form guide, location of the match and injury count.

As if their sporting challenge in Dublin was not tough enough, the inconsistent Sharks do duty without a number of key performers, including powerful lock Eben Etzebeth, inspirational skipper Siya Kolisi and the team’s halfback pairing of Curwin Bosch and Jaden Hendrikse.

That’s certainly good news for a Leinster team who were already pencilled in as strong favourites for the 6 pm kick-off at the Aviva Stadium in the Irish capital on Saturday.

However, there is a psychological element linked to the appointment of a new Sharks head coach in John Plumtree that could add positively to the talent that the team do have available for the game.

It’s not hard for Sharks fans to imagine that the team will attempt to lace up their boots properly on Saturday night in a bid to make a good impression on Plumtree.

They know Plumtree will be watching from a distance, but can really be expected to want to provide some reasons for the New Zealander to smile during the proceedings.

Plumtree, from his side, said on Thursday it was indeed going to be very tough for the Sharks to beat Leinster on their own patch, but “not impossible” to do so.

Plumtree’s arrival means Neil Powell reverts to his director of rugby role at the franchise, where he will assist the new men in bringing more consistent results, and hopefully a trophy, to the team’s many fans.

Plumtree said: “Durban has always been my home away from home for many years and I have the fondest memories of my time here both as a player and a coach. I look forward to returning to The Sharks set-up and working with a talented group of players.

The Sharks are a proud global brand and naturally everyone associated with the brand wants results. Excellence is a non-negotiable and I am fully committed to doing everything I can to achieve our objectives and make our fans proud.

“We will play a style of rugby that suits the Sharks and nobody else … With the talent that is there, and if we get the mixture right, we stand a good chance of being successful,” the returning Sharks coach said.

Sharks fans will recall that Plumtree went from being a player at the franchise to coaching the side between 2008 and 2012.

He led them to Currie Cup titles in 2008 and 2010, as well as a runner-up position in the 2012 Super Rugby season, before he was axed.

On Saturday’s big match, he said: “It is going to be tough to beat Leinster at Leinster, particularly with the injuries that the Sharks have at the moment.

Leinster are ahead of the Sharks in terms of the development of their team at present. But it’s not impossible to win. I am sure the boys will be talking about that.

The Sharks team for the game will be named by Powell on Friday.

URC Quarterfinal Fixtures for Friday

Ulster v Connacht – 8.35 pm.

Saturday

Stormers v Bulls – 3.30 pm Leinster v Sharks – 6 pm Glasgow v Munster – 8.35 pm