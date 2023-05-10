Newly-revamped Howick stadium to host regional play-offs

By Jerry Barnes

uMngeni Municipality’s good sports facilities have won the hearts of Safa uMgungundlovu officials, who decided to host the regional play-offs around Howick.

On Tuesday Safa uMgungundlovu’s regional executive officer (REO) Makhetha Mzimela confirmed to The Witness that the regional soccer governing body will be staging the eagerly awaited play-offs at the new look Mpophomeni Stadium in Howick.

Mzimela said although Safa’s “open” policy when staging such regional fixtures is to give all local municipalities under uMgungundlovu District Municipality a fair chance to host, his organisation was happy to choose uMngeni Municipality because of its well-looked-after facilities.

He says the fact is that around Pietermaritzburg there are hardly any soccer grounds available for the event and if there are any, they are not in good condition. “The truth is around the city we don’t have enough soccer grounds for clubs to play and even for the Local Football Associations (LFAs), especially Safa uMgungundlovu, we are all battling because there are no soccer facilities.

So we were really impressed by what we saw in Howick. Their facilities are always in good condition and well looked after. “They recently opened a newly-revamped soccer stadium in Mpophomeni and that’s where we are going to play the games,” said Mzimela.

The games will start on Saturday and will be rounded off on Sunday. Four teams that will be fighting tooth and nail for the promotion are Mpande Barcelona FC (Msunduzi L:FA), Imbali’s Manchester United (Msunduzi LFA), Swayimane United (uMshwathi LFA), and Dargle United (uMngeni LFA).

Although the majority of soccer pundits are already predicting that the home side and the host, Dargle United may enjoy smooth running during the tournament because of the local supporters, Mzimela believes an “unpredictable and a tough” competition is on the cards.

People must remember that in the play-off games there is a lot at stake and anything can happen. All the four teams are quality and are no pushovers.

“All four of them deserve to be there, the competition is likely to be very tight and they are all standing a good chance. All these teams went through a lot during the season and their campaign was very tough,” said Mzimela.

Imbali’s Manchester United head coach Sabelo Mbatha also shared the same sentiments about the play-off event. “Okay, all the teams are well prepared just like us and it’s not going to be a walk in the park. What is more encouraging is that our season in our respective streams was not easy at all.

“So we are used to high pressure games and playing to win. So expect humdinger games from Saturday to Sunday,” said Mbatha. A winner in Howick will then represent uMgungundlovu District during the provincial finals scheduled for Dundee from June 1-4.