No rest for ‘Saffers’

By Carl Peters

South African golfers face plenty of action and prize offerings collectively this week, with the European, Sunshine, U.S. and LIV circuits all having tournaments.

The biggest group of “Saffers” tee-off in the KLM Dutch Open on Thursday as the European Tour stays on the “Old Continent” for the third dedicated competition in a row, after gigs in Africa and Asia earlier this year.

The competition at Bernardus Golf Course in Cromvoirt, in the south of the Netherlands, comes after the Italian Open and Belgian Open for players of the European Tour, which is also known as the DP World Tour for commercial reasons.

The Dutch Open offers a purse of €1,75 million (about R36 million), and there will also be interest in Ryder Cup points for some of the men in the field going into the final round on Sunday. The South African contingent there includes Oliver Bekker, Wilco Nienaber, Ockie Strydom and young Jayden Schaper.

Meanwhile, the Sunshine Tour is returning home to South Africa after moving to Zambia last week for the Zanaco Open at Lusaka Golf Club, where 32-year-old Zimbabwean player Robson Chinhoi stunned the field.

This week’s domestic offering is the KitKat Cash & Carry Pro-am at Irene Country Club in a serene part of Tshwane — from today until Sunday.

The club features an 18-hole golf course, a driving range, a cricket pitch, two bowling greens, six tennis courts and two squash courts.

The purse is a standard R2 million for a Sunshine Tour event. Across the Atlantic, further groups of players from the “Rainbow Nation” will be involved in the U.S. PGA’s Charles Schwab Challenge from today and LIV Golf’s latest event in Washington D.C. from on Friday.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is based at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, and its prize fund is $8,7 million (R153 million). But as good as that looks, roughly three times more will be on offer in LIV’s maiden show at Trump National Golf Club in Washington D.C. from Friday until Sunday.

The purse there is $25 million (R480 million), of which the champion of the individual competition bags $4 million and the winners of the team contest get $3 million — for just three days of work in lush surroundings.

LIV’s previous tournament in Tulsa two weeks ago saw the team prize go to the all-South African “Stinger GC”, comprising Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester.

It was Stinger’s first win of the season and second overall, after they won the inaugural LIV event in London in 2022.

LIV administrators and followers are, of course, on a high at the moment as a result of LIV star Brooks Koepka winning the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester last weekend during the ongoing war between the traditional circuits and the breakaway, Saudi-funded tour