Nominations open for coveted KwaZulu-Natal Sports Awards

By Witness Reporter

The KZN Sports Awards ceremony will take place on November 4, at the Durban International Convention Centre.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, has announced the opening of the nominations process for the awards.

ALSO READ | Awards celebrate sporting excellence in SA

According to the department, the aim is to honour and recognise athletes, administrators, volunteers and media personnel who have achieved and excelled in their different roles within the sport and recreation fields during the qualification period.

Mahlaba said in a statement on Thursday:

This is a call to sport federations, recreation bodies, school sport structures, media houses and individuals to submit their nominations for the best performing sport people, sport and recreational bodies, and teams that have demonstrated excellence and commitment, thus flying the KZN flag high in their fields. READ MORE Analysis: Warming waters have set the scaly on fire

The deadline for the submission of nominations is 11.59 pm on September 20.

Performances must have taken place between August 9, 2022, and August 9, 2023.

Members of the public will have a chance to participate in the awards by voting for their Sports Personality of the Year, through a dedicated vote line.

ALSO READ | KZN Inland wrap up successful season with awards banquet

Short-listed sport personalities and voting channels will be announced in due course.

The awards categories include administrator of the year, newcomer of the year, team of the year, coach of the year, sports personality of the year, and school team of the year.