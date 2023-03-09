Team MyLife’s Mtolo eager to win fourth Non-Stop Dusi in a row

Gameplan Media

Following his career-best runner-up finish in the Dusi Canoe Marathon last month, Team MyLife’s Msawenkosi Mtolo is eager to increase his winning record in the Non-Stop Dusi to four in a row when he and long-term Non-Stop partner Thabani Msia take on Friday’s challenge.

Mtolo and Thabani Msia have struck up a dominant relationship at the One Insurance Solutions-sponsored “Dusi in a Day” with three wins in a row and the pair will once again take on the challenge together on Friday.

ALSO READ | Dusi stars shine bright

It’s been a memorable season for Mtolo, who had a stellar Dusi season which culminated in a runner-up finish at the Dusi, and going into this year’s Non-Stop his confidence levels will be at an all-time high.

“I cannot wait to be on the start line, and I love racing the Non-Stop every year and all the preparation has been done before Dusi, but I know it’s going to be a hard race,” Mtolo said.

The plan is to win a fourth title in a row, but we will be happy to finish on the podium. We don’t really have a formal race plan, but we will try and be at the front from as early as possible, but we know that we can’t push the pace too hard. Thabani and I have done so many races together, so our combination works well especially for Non-Stop. READ MORE Our viewpoint | Strike action

ALSO READ | All eyes on Mkhambathini Valley paddlers ahead of Dusi Canoe Marathon

The water levels at the Dusi were higher than they have been in years and organisers were forced to include compulsory portages for paddlers — but the Non-Stop Dusi paddlers aren’t forced to paddle any rapids so they can portage all the major rapids.

The races starts at Camps Drift in Pietermaritzburg at 5.45 am on Friday.