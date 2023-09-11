Sport

Sport

By Witness Reporter
1 minute read
11 Sep 2023
06:21

Norrman of Sweden wins the Irish Open by one shot

By Witness Reporter

Norrman finished a shot ahead of Germany's Hurly Long, who closed with a 72.

South African golfer Thriston Lawrence finished joint-third as Vincent Norrman of Sweden won the Irish Open by one shot at the K Club in County Kildare Sunday.

Norrman shot 65 in the final round to complete the 72-hole competition on 14-under 274 and grab his second European Tour title from 14 appearances.

ALSO READ | SA golfers set their sights on Irish Open

Norrman finished a shot ahead of Germany’s Hurly Long, who closed with a 72.

Lawrence fired a final round of 66 on Sunday to total 12-under 276, which was also carded by New Zealands’s Ryan Fox, Scotland’s Grant Forrest and Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

A further shot behind on 277 were Nick Bachem of Germany, Rikuya Hoshino of Japan, Min Woo Lee of Australia, Shubhankar Sharma of India, Connor Syme of Scotland.

READ MORE
ANC KZN divided over Buthelezi

ALSO READ | SA golfers spoilt for choice

The second most productive South African in the Horizon-sponsored Irish tournament was Erik van Rooyen in tied-16th on 279.

Read more on these topics