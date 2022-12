Jerry Barnes

The majority of the local football associations are either just wrapping up their 2023 season or are done for the current year.

However, it is not the same with the Northdale-based local structure called Northdale Areas Soccer Stream (Nass), formerly known as Pietermaritzburg And District Soccer Association (Padsa).

Nass administrators are currently working around the clock and spending sleepless nights trying to “re-structure” their new-look league for the seniors.

Nass’s current chairperson and former Padsa president, Sunny Naidoo this week told Weekend Witness that his association was pulling all the stops and making a lot of contacts in order to attract teams.

“We are looking at about 16 senior teams to be part of Nass. Our aim is to have a league that will be controllable, competitive and also enjoyed by the participants.

We still believe that there are a lot of teams around the Northdale areas that are not ‘officially’ affiliated to any structures. The area is very wide and big. Here we are talking about Northdale, Woodlands, Site 11, Ezinketheni, Copesville, Swapo, Eastwood, Thembalihle, Tamboville, Glenwood, Sobantu, Mountain Rise, Sobantu and so on.

Most of the local non-affiliated teams spend weekends playing tournaments, friendlies and “gambling”.

We all know that there are a lot of teams from all those areas that are not fully-fledged members of any local soccer association and every weekend they play for money.

According to one of the local non-affiliated teams’ owner from Ezinketheni, who refused to be named, “gambling” has become very common in local soccer circles.

The meaning of gambling

“The meaning of gambling to all those sides that are not officially attached to any local soccer stream or association means we compete for money every weekend. We put R1 000 or R5 000 each, we compete and the winners take all.”

This week Naidoo said the new senior league will charge R2000 per team and the champions, runners-up and third place will share a total prize money for R20 000 at the end of the season.

The brave-sounding Naidoo said Nass won’t fail to run the new league successfully because they are used to “handling” a lot of teams.

Naidoo says local soccer followers, especially from the northern areas, would remember that they had a lot of household outfits.

“Around Northdale alone we had the likes of Rebel Spurs, Arcadia, Wolves, Young Aces, Leeds, Lotus United, Hillview, Manchester and others. Around Woodlands we had Ghost Town Celtic, Rebels and in Eastwood we had one of the biggest crowd-pullers Leicester City. We need to ask ourselves, what happened and where are those teams. All those teams and the owners or coaches need to come back.”