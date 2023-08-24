Observatory backs Sundowns to retain DStv Premiership title

By Carl Peters

The trusted CIES Football Observatory has calculated the average experience level of club squads in various leagues and confirmed a popular view that Manchester City and Mamelodi Sundowns have what it takes to retain their titles in England and South Africa this season, respectively.

The Fifa-accredited, Switzerland-based organisation’s number crunching also contains bad news for the likes of Luton, Sheffield United and Wolves in the English Premier League, and Royal AM, Chippa United, Polokwane City and Richards Bay in the DStv Premiership.

Experience is calculated by weighting minutes played in official club or national team matches over the last year by the sporting level of the games, according to the Observatory’s statisticians.

In England, the top five figures belong to Pep Guardiola’s Man City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Liverpool, in that order.

In South Africa, the juiciest numbers come from Rhulani Mokwena’s Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United and Stellenbosch in the top five positions, respectively.

The Observatory said on Wednesday that for the European “Big 5” leagues, Man City (85,6 and 63,2), Real Madrid (82,5/60,6), Bayern Munich (73,4/52,3) and Paris St-Germain (67,9/48,5) have the highest values for both “starters” and “substitutes” out of 100 points.

Starters are the 11 most experienced players, while substitutes are the next 11 men in the squad.

In South Africa, Sundowns lead with 49,8 for starters and 33,9 for substitutes, followed by Pirates on 41,0/28,2, Kaizer Chiefs on 39,8/29,1, SuperSport United on 39,7/15,4, and Stellenbosch on 38,1/23,6.

In Italy, Inter and Napoli are tied for the first category (72,7), while Fiorentina lead the way for the second (47,6), meaning the latter could be the surprise package of the season.

In MLS, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have the most experienced starters, while Philadelphia Union have the best bench by the judging criteria, according to the Observatory.