Online entries set the buzz ahead of Park Lane SuperSpar Capital Climb in Pietermaritzburg

By Jerry Barnes

This year’s Park Lane SuperSpar Capital Climb (15 km run/walk and 5 km run/walk) is expected to look much bigger and better.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, with the start (7 am) and finish at Voortrekker School.

ALSO READ | KZN athletics clubs urged to ‘stick to the basics’ when hosting races

According to one of the organisers Tony Morrison, last year the race attracted about 700 runners and this year things are looking positive.

Morrison believes that this year’s solid number of participants is based on good online entries.

Surely this year we might get about 800 or more. Our online entries are buzzing a lot and we are all excited about it. It also clearly shows that a lot of people this year are doing their entries online, which is good and painless. READ MORE Refuelling fault identified at King Shaka International Airport, expect possible flight delays

He said the title sponsor, Park Lane SuperSpar, has helped the Capital Climb bring “the family spirit” to the race, with the well-liked goodie bags.

Also, the Capital Climb is classified as a unique race around KwaZulu-Natal because of the route.

Well, there are a couple of reasons that always bring people to us. Others treat it as their must-do fun run or walk on an annual basis. The other fact is the unique route; it’s a bit of the road and a bit of trail. I mean, everybody that runs the race wants to soak in the World’s View.

ALSO READ | Stage is set for KZN athletes to make their mark on a global stage

Meanwhile, the Msunduzi Half Marathon is scheduled for September 17 at Msunduzi Athletics Stadium and will be hosted by Maritzburg City AC.

The Mathews Meyiwa Half Marathon will take place at Mpumalanga Stadium (Hammarsdale) on September 24.