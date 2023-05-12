‘Only victory will do’ for Maritzburg United

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids and skipper Travis Graham have noted a need for self-belief and to “score goals and keep a clean sheet” ahead of their “must-win” clash with Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

They also hope their relegation-threatened team’s diehards will get behind them right from the 3 pm kick-off, despite a group of fans having staged a protest after the team’s latest disappointing result at their home base last week.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United vow to please fans

Davids’ basement-dwelling side seem to really need both tactical and psychological elements to work in their favour tomorrow afternoon, because a loss would leave them virtually relegated before they play their last game of the season next week.

That one is an even tougher fixture, against champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria, where few followers of the league would give them hope of scoring an upset win. Said Davids about tomorrow’s date with Stellies: “Three points are at stake, and that’s what we are going for.

Davids on Mamelodi Sundowns

“They are an ambitious club who want to secure their place in the top eight, so I am sure they will come here for the three points as well.

But it’s about us. At 3 pm on Saturday at Harry Gwala Stadium, we have to manage Stellenbosch’s strengths, especially on transition. We have to be wary, manage our spaces, and have a clear, structured plan on how we are going to score goals and how we are going to keep a clean sheet.

“Pressure is part of the game, and we embrace the pressure. We have to use that pressure in the right way and get three points. There are lots of lessons the squad can take from the beginning of the season, when I was not here. To be bottom of the log is not an easy thing, but we have two games left and still have a chance to avoid relegation.”

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United in serious danger of relegation after losses

The young coach’s side not only sit three points behind Chippa United and Marumo Gallants in the standings at present, but also have the worst goal difference in the division, hence the big call by Davids and Graham for their team to try to keep a clean sheet on Saturday afternoon.

There is one positive for Maritzburg, though, and that is the fact that Gallants only have one match remaining. Gallants will face Swallows in Soweto as part of the final round of league fixtures at 3 pm on May 20, while Chippa visit TS Galaxy on Saturday and close the season campaign against Golden Arrows at home next Saturday.

ALSO READ | Pressure on Maritzburg United

Said Graham: “It is really important for us to believe in ourselves, because we still have an opportunity to avoid relegation, as long as we get the whole team on board and make them believe in themselves. We have to give everything — score goals and keep a clean sheet. That’s just how it is.”

Overall, seven matches will be played simultaneously at 3 pm on Saturday, and the programme includes ongoing battles for Caf and MTN8 places next season. That aspect features two “hot” matches in the form of Orlando Pirates at home to Sekhukhune United in a copy of the coming Nedbank Cup final set-up, while Kaizer Chiefs go away to SuperSport United.

José Riveiro’s Pirates currently sit two points ahead of SuperSport United and six clear of Chiefs in the race for Champions League football, in addition to having Nedbank Cup trophy odds in their favour ahead of that climax in Pretoria on May 27.

FIXTURES:

Saturday – Golden Arrows v AmaZulu Cape Town City v Richards Bay Maritzburg Utd v Stellenbosch Royal AM v Swallows TS Galaxy v Chippa Utd Orlando Pirates v Sekhukhune Utd SuperSport Utd v Kaizer Chiefs * All matches at 3 pm