Opening doors for female refs

By Jerry Barnes

While female participants in sports once regarded as exclusively for males have increased, concerns are still voiced about the number of female officials appointed to oversee football matches.

Professional referee Nonhle Ndlela certainly feels there is some ground still to be covered when it comes to female representation. Ndlela (31), who hails from Mpolweni near New Hanover, attended Khanyisani Primary and Mpolweni Secondary schools.

She is a proud Safa- and Fifa-recognised referee. Ndlela’s venture into football refereeing was not by design as she was only interested in netball when she was at school.

“I really don’t know how it happened because I only played and loved netball at the primary and at the high school level. My story about football and refereeing is very strange and interesting ,” said Ndlela.

During an interview with The Witness on Tuesday, Ndlela said it was her love of sport that led her to try other codes like football. Her interest in the beautiful game began when she decided to play football with the local boys in her neighbourhood in 2011.

“I can clearly remember; it was not a club affiliated to any structure, but it was just local boys from the nearby neighbours who were just kicking the ball around. I think they were trying to organise themselves; later on in the afternoon they used to gather together to train. So somehow I started liking football and I was hooked from that experience,” she said.

In 2012 Ndlela’s journey in football took another step forward when she was introduced to refereeing. The Department of Sports and Recreation (DSR) visited her area to introduce the club development programme and they were short of officials.

I always say I was very lucky and always appreciate DSR for actually going to rural areas such as Mpolweni to start a club development project because that is where I was recruited and I did not look back.

The first game Ndlela officiated was in 2012. It was an SAB fixture in her area between the local side Wartburg FC and a visiting team. The referee said that although at first she was nervous and unsure of herself, she was very grateful that the game went “smoothly and without any incident”.

Ndlela admitted that she is now a confident referee who enjoys the job, but said she has not found it easy in a field dominated by men. She is now a qualified professional referee and has already made her name officiating PSL, Caf and other international fixtures.

In 2021 Ndlela officiated a Cosafa Region 5 fixture between Malawi and Lesotho. Again in 2021 she was a fourth official during the MTN final that was between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium