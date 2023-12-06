Opinion | First Indian team with gas could test Proteas

By Robbie Naidoo

There are a range of factors that make the South Africa-India cricket series starting on December 10 quite tantalising.

INDIA’S RANKING

While India may not technically be world champions, they are unquestionably the best team in the world and stand atop the ODI, T20 and Test rankings.

At Test level (118 points/game) they are ahead of Australia (118), England (115) and then SA (104). In ODIs India (121) are in front of Australia (117), South Africa (110) and Pakistan (109).

And in T20s they (265) are ahead of England (259), New Zealand (255), Australia (252), Pakistan (251) and SA (248).

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF

In the past almost all visiting Indian teams were top heavy with a magnificent array of batsmen — Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Saurav Ganguly, the list goes on.

Most of them visited, performed in some games but left without any trophies.

Almost all of them failed to handle the bounce and pace of South African wickets.

Their batsmen battled against the rising ball and were often caught fending off or mishitting into the deep. The key question is can they overcome this.

NEW INDIA

The post-IPL Indian powerhouse wants to overcome any labels of being weak.

This was highlighted in their 2020-21 series victory against Australia where they were bundled out for 36 in the first Test in Adelaide.

They then lost nine of 11 players and fielded a young squad with a combined experience of only four Tests in the deciding Test at the Gabba, where the Aussies had not lost in 33 years.

Needing 328 in the final innings, the young squad miraculously chased this down with three overs remaining. This was dubbed “The Ultimate Series” by the ICC.

India will want to take this grit on tour and hope to prove the away Aussie victory was no fluke.

EVEN KEEL

For the first time, India came to South Africa with a lethal bowling attack and it could make this Test series different.

Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are no slouches and have gas, bounce and use the seam effectively.

Shami comes to SA with the reputation of probably being the most dangerous bowler in world cricket, following his amazing 24 wickets at CWC23.

This Indian attack will come up against a returning Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder and newcomer Nandre Burger — most hoping to prove themselves after CWC23.

Western Province left arm quick, Burger (a Mitchell Stark lookalike), will be SA’s surprise factor and comes into the squad having just taken five wickets against the Titans and six against the Lions — so expect him to fire at Newlands.

Altogether this series may end up being a shootout between these gunslingers.

NEWBIES

The Indians have brought in a group of young guns for the white ball games.

This includes Yashasvi Jaisval, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

I have watched these guys in the IPL and they are devastating batsmen. Rule them out at your peril.

They are also experimenting on the SA end.

Aiden Markram takes over the ODI captaincy, with Bavuma, Rabada, Jansen, Coetzee and Ngidi rested while a number of exciting new youngsters come in.

These include all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana, batsman David Bedingham and fast bowlers Nandre Burger and Ottniel Baartman.

Mpongwana and Baartman get into the ODI and T20 squads while Bedingham joins the Test team and Burger is all three units.

Aggressive bat, Tristan Stubbs gets his maiden Test call-up, while wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne is back in both the ODI and Test teams.

A glaring omission is paceman Anrich Nortje, who is still injured and is bound to be missed.

WEAKNESS

If anything the Indian white ball bowling lineup has been compromised with Bumrah and Shami rested till the Boxing Day Test.

The new team features Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar and Mukesh Kumar.

All these guys have plenty of IPL experience but lack exposure at an international level.

This may just be their undoing in the shorter formats.

If they prove themselves, it could go either way. Three-match series are always a gamble.