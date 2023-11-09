Opinion: One of the greatest sporting performances ever

By Witness Reporter

ROBBIE NAIDOO

Just when we thought we’d watched magical stuff at RWC23, Glen Maxwell came up with what must rate as one of the greatest sporting performances ever in that breathtaking game for Australia against Afghanistan in the CWC in India on Tuesday.

Many have said Herschelle Gibb’s 175 against Australia in the “434” game was the greatest knock, but I must admit Maxwell’s innings surpassed this.

I mean, how did this guy do that on one foot?

I have watched cricket for an eternity and nothing comes close to what we saw. It was sublime. Sad for Afghanistan, but when you put on a show like that, you deserve to win and secure a personal 200 off the last ball.

Did we just see a bit of that escapology I wrote about last week?

Some of the older guys may remember U.S. tennis prodigy Michael Chang also suffering extreme cramping against Ivan Lendl in the 1989 French Open semis. Serving under-arm, he miraculously made it through against the best clay court player of that era and then went on to become the youngest French Open champion at 17 years old.

One wonders if this victory is also going to spur the Aussies on. Many South Africans will hope not as these teams are set to meet in the semis.

Those of us privileged to have watched the Afghanistan game may have picked up one of the all-time-great “faux pas”.

When the Aussies were looking dismal at 91 for seven, former Aussie Test opener Matthew Hayden commented dryly that it was an irony that while the Aussies were putting up a hapless challenge, the greatest horse race in the world, the Melbourne Cup had just been won by a horse called “Without a fight”.

He’s surely never ever going to live that one down.

It even outdid what Mark Keohane and Zelim Nel, editor of SA Rugby Magazine, said during their YouTube show Keo and Zels (probably the most entertaining rugby show around).

During the RWC23 group stages, they said that the All Blacks team were so awful that “they were not fit to tie the laces of Richie Macaw’s team”.

They were probably ducking under their duvets when the ABs came within a whisker of winning the RWC with just 14 players for most of the match.

While the Proteas were soundly beaten by India last Sunday, I still maintain that every ODI game is a gamble and a fresh start, and that one stellar performance can change the course of any game.

So, literally any of the semi-finalists can go through and win this tournament. The Bokke lost a group match and still became world champions, so can the Proteas, and this may well happen.

Remember, the CWC is only two wins away in the knockouts.

It is interesting, though, that analysts are referring to the Indian team as one of the greatest teams in World Cup history.

This is because their top players rate highest in most key cricketing categories. According to Aussie analyst Jarrod Kimber, Mohammed Shami is the guy to look out for.

He takes a wicket every 11 balls, which is the best strike rate of any bowler in World Cup history.

Meanwhile, it was with sadness that we heard of the death of Man United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton last week. Charlton, who survived the 1958 Munich Air disaster where eight of his fellow United players and three members of management died, took England to their historic World Cup triumph in 1966.

He was regarded as the best player in the world at that point. If you want to see one of the greatest sports movies made, try to watch United, the story of the Munich crash, on Britbox.

It tells the story from Charlton’s perspective and is by far the best movie I’ve seen this year.

Just one last thing: I think it’s ridiculous that we are experiencing the same problem in this World Cup with stumps and bails. This was clearly evident when Mitchell Starc was bowled by Rashid Khan but the bails didn’t give way.

Funnily, it ricocheted and ‘keeper Ikram Alikhil made an acrobatic catch. The umpires, who have technology, still made a mistake and declared Starc out and he walked despite not having touched the ball.

My point, though, is why is this still happening?

The bails must release after the slightest contact. It really makes a mockery of the sport again, considering that this happened a couple of times in the previous CWC.