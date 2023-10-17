Opinion: Springboks deserve a heroes’ welcome

By Rob Haswell

Magnifique! That is the only single word I can use to describe the epic, pulsating, frustrating and almost unbelievable 29-28 quarter-final victory of the Boks in a now not-so-gay “Paree”.

The Boks, with their vaunted pack and second-half “Bomb Squad”, were poised and supposed to suffocate the French by dominating them in the scrums, lineouts and mauls, but it was the hosts who imposed their superb, fast and fluid passing game on the Boks from the start last Sunday night.

They had a prop and a hooker score tries in the corners!

The Boks stayed in the game thanks only to the long-range tries scored by our two diminutive, but incredibly fast and “skrik vir niks” wings in Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe.

But the French were all over us with wave upon wave of attacking, ball-in-hand rugby which stretched our defence, but the Boks tackled ferociously — none more so than Maritzburg College’s old boy Jessie Kriel.

He tackled and scrambled like a man possessed — in fact, like a second corner on Goldstones.

With Eben Etzebeth carded for an accidental head brush, and off the field for the first nine minutes of the second half, it seemed well-nigh impossible for the Boks to prevail.

It made me recall how I felt as a young boy watching my first Bok Test, against the Lions at Ellis Park in 1955.

Every time we snatched the lead, the Lions bounced back and eventually won by a single point.

So, it was deja vu, I thought, as the lead changed hands.

However, the introduction of Ox Nche, Kwagga Smith and RG Snyman kept us in the game, but rarely in the French half.

Bongi Mbonambi took over the captaincy from an exhausted Siya Kolisi, and his polite yet firm demeanour calmed things down, and the referee a little.

So much so that Damien Willemse, after calling a mark, did not kick for touch but put the ball on the mark and called for a scrum.

It was audacious, but allowed our fresh front row to assert themselves and eat up the clock a little.

The coup de grace came when Kwagga, assisted by Deon Fourie, earned a penalty by stealing the ball.

But it was five metres inside our own half when the “Ice man” Handré Pollard stepped up and slotted it.

A one-point lead, but with Faf de Klerk, faffing around like a nuisance mosquito, we retained possession, with the partisan crowd baying for South African blood, and dare I say it, the referee with the whistle in his mouth looking to award a penalty to the French.

But the Boks ran down the clock and got out of the Bastille.

It was an epic and magnificent struggle between two superb teams.

The entire Bok squad, Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber — whose selection of Kriel was widely criticised — and every person in the squad deserve a heroes’ welcome home.