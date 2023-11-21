Opinion: The best team at the toss won the Cricket World Cup

By Robbie Naidoo

The best team at the toss won!

When you reach a final it’s often said the outcome is as good as a “toss of a coin”.

In the case of the India-Australia CWC23 final, it literally was.

And Australia called correctly and the rest is history.

Had India batted second, they would have won.

And mind you, the same thing happened in the semis when Australia played South Africa.

The Aussies got the better of a difficult track and that game (though it went quite deep) was over when the Proteas were four wickets down for 40 and batting at a snail’s pace.

Sunday’s final was over when India failed to score a boundary off 97 balls in the middle of their innings.

But this it what happens when wickets are tampered with.

In this case, India had the right to advise the Ahmedabad groundsman what they wanted for the final. And it backfired.

I know many pundits have sub-theories.

The main one is that Australia displayed more aggression, and it paid off. But that’s not exactly true, the wicket didn’t play the same way for both teams.

It did move about a lot for Australia too but it evened out as the game progressed.

If Indian batsmen could have played through the line, they would have, but they couldn’t as the ball was literally dancing off the seam.

So I’m not coming up with theories and sub-theories, all I want to say is the best team at the toss won.

But that’s cricket, it’s not a fair sport like many of us would like to believe.

If there was fairness, it was reward for the Aussies’ (or maybe I should say Glenn Maxwell’s) bravery in that round-robin game against Afghanistan.

Like I wrote two weeks ago, the world is now coming around to believe that this was the greatest performance of any kind in the history of sport.

And with a World Cup crown, this big statement becomes more justified.

We all agree that Travis Head did play an amazing innings on Sunday. In his case, this was doubly important. This is because he almost single-handedly threw the World Cup away by incorrectly refusing to call for a review when Steve Smith was adjudged LBW.

To me that error was beyond puerile. Firstly, even with the naked eye I thought the delivery was too high. So, to me it was beyond a doubt that it would be reviewed.

And with Smith being their best player, I thought that even the slightest doubt would have resulted in a consult.

Instead, Head told Smith that he thought it was hitting and they turned the review down.

What a monumental cock-up.

I wonder how the Aussie nation would have reacted had Head not played a match-winning innings?

Interesting how, in the biggest cricket game in four years, the TV guys have still not shown us if that ball was hitting. That’s what I call great TV production, don’t you?

For India, consolation is that they have discovered a new star in Mohammed Shami.

Shami has always been consistent, but during CWC23 he came off as being exceptional.

His figures talk for themselves. He averaged over three wickets a game and currently has the best strike in the history of ODI cricket at 25 balls per wicket.

Up to the finals he had taken 23 wickets from six matches, with three five-wicket hauls.

For Australia one thinks that it is retribution after a more-than-miserable Rugby World Cup — and well deserved.

The sporting Gods do seem fair after all. In both these episodes of the RWC and CWC, the bravest teams won.

It goes without saying though that this CWC will long be remembered, not just for the cauldron and the 130 000 people in the final but for “that shot” — Glenn Maxwell’s reverse sweep for six off Azmat in the middle of his innings against Afghanistan.

This event seemed to spur him and ultimately Australia on to World Cup victory.

I say categorically I have never seen anything like this before and never will till my dying day.

It’s what makes sport great.

From next week, this column will appear every Wednesday.

See you then!