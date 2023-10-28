Opinion: These Boks never say die

By Rob Haswell

Well before the World Cup kicked off, and notwithstanding that the draw meant the Boks would likely have to play and beat Ireland, France and perhaps the All Blacks just to make it to the final, I was confident our Bok squad had the drive and depth to pull off this near-impossible feat.

My confidence was based largely on my experience with university rugby teams over some 30 years.

Varsity teams could every now and then pull off a great upset, but they could seldom win leagues, primarily because they invariably lacked forewards big, strong and athletic enough to dominate possession which could enable our talented backs to score tries.

ALSO READ | Springboks get some good news

My analysis of varsity rugby’s strengths but ultimately critical shortcoming was proven correct time and again.

That’s why it took Natal 100 years to win the Currie Cup and they did it in 1990 because the wily master Ian McIntosh had significantly strengthened the Natal forewards.

But for that Craig Jameson, Joel Stransky, Jeremy Thompson and Tony Watson would not have been able to produce that great victory.

So given that Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber (by the way, why did Saru not move heaven and earth to keep both of them at the helm of Bok rugby?) had systematically assembled not just a “Bomb Squad”, but a second pack, I was confident and undeterred even when Handré Pollard was injured as the mercurial Manie Libbok blossomed.

Even the loss of the mighty Malcolm Marx did not cause me to lose faith, because we still have Ox Nche, Deon Fourie and Trevor Nyakane to come on and deliver the coup de grace, which now means a scrum penalty.

However, the All Blacks have bounced back from the battle of Twickenham, but at the risk of repeating myself, even they cannot select and rely on a 6/1 bench.

But in the final analysis, when you win not just a quarter- but a semi-final by a single point only, and in the nick of time, there is no room for complacency or one-eyed patriotism

But even if we put Twickenham aside, which the All Blacks certainly have to, the fact is that the All Blacks lost to France, but we did not.

ALSO READ | Opinion: Springboks deserve a heroes’ welcome

So, moenie worry nie, these Boks never say die, and if they assert pressure from the kick-off our second-half pack will prevail.

If it is another close call, then vasbyt, figuratively speaking, as we have little by way of fingernails left.?

It’s time to paint the Eiffel Tower green and gold!