Opinion | You cannot write anyone off at the World Cup

By Witness Reporter

ROBBIE NAIDOO

I am given to understand that Indian groundsmen were advised by the International Cricket Council to prepare batsmen-friendly wickets for CWC23.

From what I have seen, however, this has not exactly been the case.

Sure, there have been a few grounds where teams have scored 300-400, but then there have been venues where it has been very difficult to defend, let alone put runs on the board — particularly against the Indians.

Eden Gardens was very difficult for the Proteas, Amhedabad similar for the Pakistanis and the Wankhede, impossible for the Sri Lankans.

And interestingly, all three of these venues are now in play in the semis. India plays New Zealand at the Wankhede; the Proteas take on Australia at Eden Gardens and the final is at Ahmedabad. Therefore, to be blatantly honest, unless they select flatter tracks, these wickets do seem to favour Indian pace and turn.

This is why the Indians are 5/6 favourites, with the Aussies 10/3, SA 4/1 and New Zealand 7/1.

But, it’s not all a one-way-ticket.

I know you will have the result by the time this column is printed but for me the Kane Williamson X-factor is something that the Indians will have to deal with in their semi against New Zealand on Wednesday.

I know he’s just back from injury but this guy has outmanoeuvered the best attacks in world cricket and unless he’s batting on an unfriendly track (which is why I brought it up earlier), anything is possible.

Together with Steve Smith, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, he is unquestionably one of the best batsmen in world cricket and in the 50-over format, a level of consistency is critical. So, if he is not taken care of early, he could be a big problem for India.

Now many pundits are claiming that Australia is the only team that can really beat India in a final. To me that’s nonsensical, especially considering the way the Proteas turned the tables on them in that recent series at home.

And to me, this format is in many ways a toss of a coin and anyone can come through — as we saw minnows, the Netherlands and Afghanistan do in this tournament.

So, write anyone off at your peril.

Ex-Indian international and commentator, Ravi Shastri believes if the wicket turns, it will favour the Proteas, with Shamsi and Maharaj both in good form and having troubled the Aussies recently in SA.

I do think however, that the loss of Lungi Ngidi is a big one.

While he can be expensive at times, he is unquestionably SA’s craftiest bowler, with a lethal slower ball that virtually always claims wickets when the chase is on.

The Proteas’ other bowlers are consistent but tend to be one-dimensional. I know people are waxing lyrical about Glen Maxwell but I do think Australia’s key batters are Steve Smith and Manus Labuschagne.

If they bat through tomorrow, the Proteas could be in for a long day. From an SA perspective, it’s obvious that if Quinton de Kock fires, then so does the rest of the team.

The toss is also going to be pivotal and people will be eagerly awaiting this, much like they were waiting for that first scrum against the All Blacks. I have to say this because strange things do happen. During RWC23 both SA and New Zealand lost pool matches and then upset fancied teams in the semis with SA going on to win a heroic final.

With the way things stand, this is very much on the cards. Food for thought, don’t you think?

The other interesting scenario is that Australia were dismal in the RWC, performed under par against the Proteas in SA and looked out of the CWC for some time.

A victory for them could restore pride for a heartsore nation. This could be their fairytale. In any case, like the Bokke have a proud RWC record, the Aussies have an amazing CWC record and well, they say history often repeats itself.

Let’s wait and see.

Interesting news out of India is that renowned astrologer, Sumit Bajaj, the man who predicted the BJP election victory by the exact margin and several Indian stock failures, predicted that SA would beat India during the round-robin stage.

Many, however, believe his predication was correct but that this would happen in the finals. He already called correctly that Virat Kohli would pass Sachin Tendulkar’s century record (which he has done) and will finish among the top three run getters (which has happened) — but I guess most of us could have forecast that.

Cricket rules can be so mixed up at times. Last week we saw Sri Lankan Angelo Matthews “timed out” against Bangladesh — in spite of the fact that he had a legitimate excuse — a broken helmet strap. In fact, it was subsequently revealed that he had five seconds to spare before the prescribed two minutes elapsed. During this time he signalled to his dugout to provide a new helmet.

The ICC has explained that had he indicated this to the umpires, the clock would have been stopped. To me, this is just authoritarian.

Surely the umpires saw what he was doing. If he was deliberately killing time and trying to take advantage of a situation, I could understand declaring him out but in this case Matthews did not gain any advantage.

The irony though is that when batsmen try to steal runs, bowlers are required to warn them in advance and not just run them out (the Mankad). In this case a batsman is trying to gain an advantage and it’s viewed as unsportsmanlike to run him out yet in Matthew’s case he was gaining no advantage, yet he was given out.

Is something out of place here or am I being silly? By the way, the Mankad is so named because great Indian allrounder Vinoo Mankad controversially ran out Australian Bill Brown during an infamous Test in Sydney in 1947.

Finally, I cannot close without mentioning Novak Djokovic ending another season at the top of the ATP standings. He has now done this eight times (400 weeks!) eclipsing three players at second with five (Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors). Djokovic won the Australian, French and U.S. Opens in the past year.

In winning the French he achieved the most Grand Slam wins of all time — 23 — one ahead of Nadal. He then took his Grand Slam tally to 24 at the U.S. Open and has not lost since going down to Carlos Alcarez in the Wimbledon final in July — that’s 19 consecutive wins. By the way, he’s gunning for a record seven ATP Finals (Masters) titles in Turin this week, one ahead of Federer.

Not bad for a 36-year-old vegan, hey?