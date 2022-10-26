Opportunity knocks to spin the wheel of fortune

Norrie Williamson

Opportunity Knocks and Wheel of Fortune were popular TV shows in the UK in the 1970s and 80s. The wheel of fortune was spun for the Cape Marathon thanks to Abbott standards, and the expertise and spinning wheels of South Africa’s wheelchair Paralympian, Ernst van Dyk.

All Abbott major marathons have a wheelchair division, which requires the use of quality roads and surfaces. This has finally forced Cape Town city authorities to review their traffic flow measures.

Authority and empires

Even a decade ago in the Nedbank Race series, the authorities insisted, no matter how prestigious the event, runners had to utilise the pavement and promenade along Somerset and Beach roads.

These paths are not only uneven, but cluttered with bollards, signs and other street furniture that unnecessarily increase the risk to serious and large races.

I vividly recall a national championship being restricted to the Beach Road pavement with the lead runners forced to run either side of a bus stop where the shortest route was reduced to a 1,5 metre width between a litter bin and a bus shelter. Runners splitting to the other side risked running into outgoing runners. The authorities would not budge.

It has taken nine years of Cape Marathons for the city to discover they can, as with London, Boston, New York, Chicago, Vienna, Rome, Melbourne, Bangkok and just about every other major city traffic authority in the world, manage to have two-way traffic on the other side of a dual carriageway.

They also successfully removed an embarrassing and ridiculously steep arched bridge when the objective of the marathon is to show off the city.

Game changing

Cape Town traffic must be congratulated for successfully managing these marathon changes, including the previously unthinkable major road start and finish positions.

Finishing on the road is well established in the world, and recent years by the South African NMBM races and Run Your City series.

The insistence of events like Two Oceans, Comrades and others to finish in a venue may reflect a lack of understanding by authorities, stakeholders, and the community that ownership and cooperation, rather than empire and control issues, are the building blocks of big city events. The success of these world events lives in the entire city “owning” the race, and appreciating the numerous marketing, financial, reputational and community-building gains that come with that.

Parts of the Cape route still need to adopt and accept this role, as some residents continue to use parking where no stopping signs are erected, and then opening doors or leaving while wheelchairs race along the road at 40 plus km per hour!

No perfect event

The organisation was not without flaw; no event is!

Some basics such as the quantity and disproportionate proportion of water versus sponsor product, almost insignificant km marks, personal drinks tables, and even just a clock on the finish which, because it differed from previous and from Saturday’s 10 km, runners mistook as branding not the finish.

That also highlighted that the 10 km/5 km races cannot continue as the poor stepdaughter of the main event, but rather require special, unique and major road routes that entice, the local community, spouses, families, and even marathon runners to participate and create the special celebration. These events are marketed as features and should live up to that status.

Some 6 000 poorly seeded runners and walkers in bulk groups along a seat and bollard-cluttered promenade, that has been used by virtually every race in the area, really doesn’t cut it.

A feature of the big city events is that Marathon Weekend is the unique opportunity for runners to race specific city areas. This increases the participation, vibe and community support, something most South African cities have failed to identify. Special or unique venues such as Masabalala Yenga Ave, Promenade, Sea Point etc are overused to the point of boredom.

A previous Witness column, (Save Our Sport — S.O.S.) opined that there are too many fixtures, in too few weeks, using too few routes, with too few runners to create attraction, value, and sustainability let alone growth.

Atypical figures

Despite just over 9 000 marathon and 5 000 10 km finishers, the Cape experience confirms the trend.

Only 28% of the 13 000 marathoners came from Gauteng, 5,8% from KZN and 4,4% from Eastern Cape province with remaining provinces under two percent. Surprisingly over 30% of entrants failed to show or finish the marathon.

Typically, Gauteng has contributed over 60% to other major road running events, and post-Covid a higher percentage of registered participants finish.

Finances, air fares, hotel costs are impacting negatively, but many organisers remain skeptical of this challenge.

Two Oceans opened early entries to the passionate participants possessing Blue Numbers with the organisers expecting 16 000 in the 21 km and 13 000 in the 56 km.

Oceans has only achieved these figures pre-Covid in their special 50th anniversary, and if achieved will be totally out of sync with current world and South African tends. Budgeting and implementing on such figures risks an even higher loss than the R3 million of 2022.

The updated fixture lists doing the rounds confirm multiple major event clashes and require provincial administration to urgently come to terms with the new normal.

Opportunity knocks

The unique selling point of this TV show was that it was the public who voted for contestants’ progress. Our athletics public must acknowledge these warning signs.

Central Gauteng updated their clubs this weekend issuing new provincial race regulations and procedures, and measures proposed to prevent open club/group runs undermining races.

Opportunity knocks for KZN race organisers this weekend at the symposium scheduled for Saturday in PMB. Everything indicates a need for change, updated race package, restrictions on the number and location of events, and redefining different race and group run standards.

Opportunity rarely knocks twice. Those attending the symposium will require to be diligent, and open-minded in spinning the KZNA wheel of fortune.

Anything like status quo can be a killer blow — the level of innovative wheel-spinning changes introduced by Ernst van Dyk and Cape authorities can Do Great Things.