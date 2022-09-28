Organisers shocked as Mkhambathini Marathon cancelled

Jerry Barnes

I’m lost for words, I’m heartbroken, shattered, so disappointed, confused, badly hurting, and not well, at all. It’s like I’m having a bad dream during the day.

This was the reaction from race organiser Msizi Zimu after having to confirm on Tuesday that the Mkhambathini Marathon has been cancelled due to the withdrawal of a major sponsor.

The marathon was officially scheduled for October 16.

Zimu said the cancellation is a big blow to everybody from the Mkhambathini area, although fingers pointed back at him.

We are all trying to understand what the meaning of this is. Not so long ago, we were all sitting around the table, discussing the race with all the stakeholders and planning ahead.

He said the main reason for the cancellation was the “sudden withdrawal of major sponsor, Mkhambathini Municipality, at the eleventh hour”.

But late yesterday, Mkhambathini Municipality’s communications officer, Buyi Mthiyane, sent out a media statement that indicated difficulties experienced while working with Mkhambathini AC.

“Mkhambathini Municipality had pledged its support in 2022 towards the hosting of a second marathon following a successful race staged the previous year. The race was to be bigger and better, as it would have offered a 42 km.”

After holding one meeting, where we were able to agree on prize monies, the Mkhambathini Athletics Club chairperson Msizi Zimu was no longer available for further engagements that would enable technical and logistical planning to take place.

“Mr Zimu resurfaced in August with a list of instructions on how the marathon would unfold. Many of the plans mentioned were not airtight and there were far too many changes that the municipality viewed as make or break for the hosting of a marathon.”

The statement said attempts to salvage the race had failed.

We find ourselves with no choice but to pull out of the marathon in the interest of protecting the municipal brand, which would have been brought into disrepute with a poorly planned race. It is unfortunate that this move is going to disadvantage many athletes in our municipality, who were looking forward to a race of this calibre. We will endeavour to find solutions that will see us hosting an annual marathon again.

KwaZulu-Natal Athletics’ road running commission chairperson, Ray Khanyile, said it was unfortunate that the race had to be cancelled because it caused a lot of hurt to everybody involved with the event, especially athletes.

Khanyile said that in the future clubs should be wiser and sign a contract with the sponsors to assure their commitment in advance.