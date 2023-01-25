Over R300million up for grabs as golfing season heats up

Carl Peters

The Farmers Insurance Open in California and Dubai Desert Classic are this week’s two headline golf tournaments and boast combined prize-money of approximately R304 million.

As many as 16 South Africans will be spread across the two events, although most of them will be desperate to break a long silverware drought against more illustrious rivals from abroad.

The Farmers Insurance Open stands out as the only U.S. PGA Tour tournament that has a Saturday finish.

It is being played from Wednesday to Saturday for the second consecutive year and has a purse of $8,7 million (approximately R149,56 million), while being part of a “West Coast Swing” of PGA events where desert-like conditions are sometimes part of the mix.

The South Africans listed in its field are Dean Burmester, MJ Daffue, Dylan Frittelli and Garrick Higgo.

They will alternate between Torrey Pines’ North and South courses in San Diego for the first two rounds on Wednesday and Thursday in terms of the playing format.

The final two rounds will be played on the south course on Friday and Saturday.

The Dubai Desert Classic, meanwhile, forms part of the European Tour’s current “Middle East Swing” and gets going on Thursday, as usual.

It has a prize fund of $9 million (approximately R154,68 million) and there are 12 South Africans down to tee-off on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club in the tourism-focused state.

The group includes Oliver Bekker, George Coetzee, Thriston Lawrence, Justin Harding, Oliver Strydom and Hennie du Plessis.

The Dubai Desert Classic was the first event to be staged on the Arabian Peninsula, back in 1989, and is currently the second instalment in the 2023 “Rolex Series” band of tournaments, hence the handsome purse.

A brief course description by those in the know is that the fairways are fairly generous and the rough is seldom brutal on a course that sits close to the Dubai skyline on one side and the desert on the other.

Women’s golf

On the women’s scene, there isn’t an immediate follow-up to the LPGA’s season-opening Tournament of Champions in Florida last week.

The next LPGA event will start on February 23 in Thailand, while the European women’s circuit (LET) will stage the Magical Kenya Ladies Open on February 2.

The following month will see two South African tournaments played as part of the LET schedule — the Joburg Ladies Open at Modderfontein Golf Club on March 1, followed by the Investec South African Women’s Open at Steenberg Golf Club on March 8.