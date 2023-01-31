Paddlers warned over water quality ahead of Dusi Marathon

Carl Peters

The organising committee of the upcoming Dusi Canoe Marathon has acknowledged that there is a big problem with water quality at present and potential entrants “need to make an informed decision” about taking part.

The situation is that E.coli levels in the race’s rivers are far higher than what is deemed safe for recreational purposes.

According to a spokesperson for the organisers, Brad Glasspoole, potential entrants are being told to give the event a miss if they are scared of getting sick as a result of the poor water quality.

He confirmed on Monday that contingency plans will be put in place for the race’s start in Pietermaritzburg on February 16 should the E.coli level be judged to be far too hazardous for signed-up paddlers just before the start, despite ongoing improvement efforts.

The Dusi race is scheduled to get going at Camps Drift in Pietermaritzburg on the morning of February 16, and end two days later at Blue Lagoon in Durban.

The annual paddling marathon runs along the Msunduzi and Mngeni rivers for a total distance of 120 km over the three days.

“As everyone is aware, the issue of water quality in our urban rivers is a nationwide concern and not something that is isolated to KwaZulu-Natal and the Dusi Canoe Marathon,” he said.

“Water quality has been a talking point of the Dusi for decades and once again the race continues to support local government in tackling this socioeconomic issue.”

With this said, we continue to be as transparent as possible on the latest E.coli readings that are provided by the Department of Water and Sanitation, and continue to give paddlers the information that they need to make an informed decision.

“We understand that some might be deterred by the current situation in our rivers; however, there are paddlers who have paddled every year, in very similar conditions, and will be back again in 2023; this is who we are targeting at the 2023 Dusi Canoe Marathon.”

He said it must be remembered that ahead of the race every year, there are a number of water releases from various dams along the route which act to flush the system.

“These releases will often coincide with a drop in the E.coli readings at various points on the river, which provides better conditions for paddlers.

“Henley Dam, Nagle Dam and Inanda Dam are the major feeders for the Msundusi and Mngeni rivers, and the water from these dams helps in improving the water quality during the race,” he said.

Meanwhile, before the current health scare, the Dusi Canoe Marathon was dealt a blow when its headline sponsor, Truda Foods, pulled out.

However, other sponsors have remained attached to the race and Glasspoole said the race will not only go ahead as planned, but will do so with a high level of organisation.

“The Dusi Canoe Marathon is without a title sponsor in 2023. However, with the assistance of a number of secondary sponsors [we] will once again give paddlers a memorable experience over the three days.”

We are fortunate to have the likes of Euro Steel, aQuelle, Hansa, Spar and the Department of Sport and Recreation on board to help in making this event possible

“The Dusi is a tough race and every year we have a group of novices who take on the challenge; however, the returning paddlers are the people who continue to keep the race alive and thriving.”