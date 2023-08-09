Padel fever hits Mountain Rise

By Carl Peters

Mountain Rise is about to become the latest home in the city and region for padel, the fastest growing sport in the world.

The game, which can best be described as a mixture of tennis and squash, has taken root in Pietermaritzburg and Durban as part of its global growth.

The latest courts in this region have just been constructed as part of the Mountain Rise Astro Soccer Facility at 30 Royston Road.

According to the founder of “Mountain Rise Padel”, Mohammed Patel, he and his partners have sought to create a “safe, clean and family-orientated environment for our diverse society”.

There are two courts available in the complex and they are set to be opened this weekend.

The final touches are being put on them on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Patel’s team.

As is the case for the adjoining for-hire astro soccer courts, the facility for padel enthusiasts has ample parking space and is claimed to be safe.

Padel was supposedly started in 1969 in Mexico when a man called Enrique Corcuera decided to adapt his squash court at his home in Acapulco.

South Africa’s very first padel facility was reportedly built in 2020 at the Val de Vie Estate on the Garden Route, and the sport has since spread around the country.

Since January 2021, Tennis SA has accepted the South African Padel Association (Sapa) as an associate member of the federation.

A player is known as a padelist, or padeliste in Spanish.

More information on the Mountain Rise courts can be obtained from Yasmin Patel on 072 542 6685.