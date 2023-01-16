Ronnie Davel Memorial race kicks off road running season

Jerry Barnes

Athletes from Pietermaritzburg and nearby areas enjoyed the very first race of the New Year, the annual Harcourts Ronnie Davel Memorial 16 km run/walk, hosted by Hilton Harriers on Sunday.

Although the heat wave was already up during the early part of the morning, the road running spirit was high among the runners and the event attracted a pleasing field for the start (and finish) at Laddsworth Primary School in Hilton.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg gears up for Capital City Marathon

It was also encouraging to see runners from places outside Pietermaritzburg, such as Mooi River, Howick, Camperdown, Hammarsdale and Pinetown, involved.

One of the organisers, Hilton Harriers treasurer John Holliday, said it was very exciting to see most of the runners back on the road.

We were all happy, it was well planned and the field was big. I mean we had about 600 runners for the main race, 16 km, which is good for the New Year. All the runners had a good time on the course. We were very concerned about the weather before the race, but the early parts of the morning were just perfect for road running and everybody finished off smoothly. READ MORE City’s pothole horror persists

The overall winner in the 16 km run was Siya Ndlovu in 57 minutes and 17 seconds, followed by Samkelo Shabalala in 59,15 and Liam Hudson in 1:00,09.

The women’s 16 km race was won by Carla van Haysteen in 1:09,06. Second position was taken by Snane Mac Devette in 1:12,11 and third went to Juliett Goebain in 1:19,21.

RACE RESULTS

Open Men 16 km

1. Siya Ndlovu 57,17

2. Samkelo Shabala 59,15

3. Liam Hudson 1:00,09

Men 40 to 49

1. Siya Ndlovu 57,17

2. Vioney Kukanily 1:04,55

Men 50 to 59

1. Grant Cummings 1:06,55

2. Thulosi Ngcobo 1:15,33

Men 60 to 69

1. Jan Koegelenberg 1:15,43

Men 70 plus

1. Brian Kurz 1:52,31

Junior Men

1. Samuel Haynes 1:08,18

Open Women 16 km

1. Carla van Haysteen 1:09,06

2. Snane Mac Devette 1:12,11

3. Juliett Goebain 1:19:21

Women 40 to 49

1. Nicole Oxleey 1:27,13

2. Michelle Oliver 1:27,13

Women 50 to 59

1. Kylie Griffin 1:30,03

2. Hayley Makinnae 1:30,21

Women 60 to 69

1. Jill Willows 1:58,01

Women 70 plus

1. Mary Grey 2:16,19

Junior Women

1.Hannah Bullock 1:25,00