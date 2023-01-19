Pietermaritzburg-based Tuskers eye elite league

Jerry Barnes

Pietermaritzburg cricket hopefuls Tuskers might see themselves playing in the elite league next season if all goes well in their next fixture.

The local outfit recently commenced training for the crucial two months that are coming up. Their next fixture is against Eastern Cape Iinyathi at the Pietermaritzburg Oval and will be a four-day match.

Against Iinyathi, the Tuskers must be prepared to play for their dear lives and “sweat blood” because they must finish at least second in the four-day competition overall to get promoted to Division 1.

The Tuskers finished first in the round-robin stages of the CSA 1-Day competition, and this resulted in the team getting the maximum 15 points in the competition. The current promotion standings see the Tuskers on 37 points, Northern Cape Heat on 30 and SWD Badgers on 27.

With only one competition remaining, the Tuskers’ focus will be on finishing second in the 4-Day series.

Yaseen Valli enjoyed the one-day campaign, where he scored three half-centuries, and has signed for the remainder of the 4-day series.

Mondli Khumalo is back at training after his injury in the UK so the team is working hard to yield the desired results, according to Tuskers chief executive officer Jason Sathiaseelan.

He told The Witness on Wednesday that the players were given fitness programmes to follow during their recent break to keep themselves in good shape and will be assessed soon.

“They have returned having conducted these programmes and will be having fitness tests done next week,” said Sathiaseelan.

The much-anticipated clash with Iinyathi is scheduled for February 9 to 12. Sathiaseelan said the match means “life or death” for local cricket, but they are also excited about the forthcoming fixture and feeling the pressure in a positive way.

Pressure will always be there, but the guys are excited to have the opportunity of being promoted to Division 1. If it does happen, it will mean KZN has two professional teams in Division 1 [Dolphins and Tuskers].

“The guys have worked hard over the last two years and promotion is now in our own hands. This will be great for the Maritzburg community, as there are only two professional teams in Maritzburg [Tuskers and Maritzburg United Football Club].”