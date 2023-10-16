Pietermaritzburg BMX riders ready for African championships

By Carl Peters

Eight talented riders from the Pietermaritzburg BMX Club are looking forward to the African championships in Zimbabwe next month, after they performed well in the national champs last week.

The continental event is due to take place in Bulawayo from November 4, and will see the Midlands participants try to score honours in national colours.

They are Brolin van Wyk, Tyler Tomson, Nehemia Kitaba, Shai Duke-Norris, Chad Carroll, Emily Eloff, Dylan Martin and Gabriel Santos.

In the national championships in Durban, the eight riders, as well as other members of their club, caught the eye of their rivals and national officials, said Ian Carroll from the PMB BMX club on Sunday.

The plan now is to train as hard as possible when times allows for the event in Bulawayo.

Carroll said it promises to be a good experience for the young riders.

Meanwhile, the SA Enduro Championships took place at Cascades in the city on Sunday.

The event featured 18 categories of racing and challenged over 125 participants across a number of stages of timed downhill racing.

The cumulative times of the participants were added together to create their overall time and, ultimately, finishing positions.

The top performers turned out to be Matthew Lombardi and Frances du Toit.

Lombardi finished ahead of Jason Boulle and Jacobus Potgieter in the men’s senior elite category.

In the women’s senior elite category, Du Toit beat Julia Kotze to the top prize.

The leading juniors were Omar Wilson (boys) and Amber Cole (girls) on the day.