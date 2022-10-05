Pietermaritzburg cricketers part of indoor Cricket World Cup

Witness Reporter

Four excited cricketers from Pietermaritzburg are part of a South African squad that has left for Australia to compete in the Indoor Cricket World Cup.

The week-long tournament starts in Melbourne on Saturday and the South Africans have teams competing in a masters division and junior (U22) category.

According to organisers, the players from Pietermaritzburg are Gareth Rall (masters team), Taine Cloete, Sheldon Tocknell and Alec van der Kruit (juniors).

They were involved in a training camp in Gauteng before jetting off to Melbourne on Tuesday.

The tournament runs until October 15 and features men and women.

Its format has reportedly varied slightly over the years, but each edition generally has a round-robin format that is followed by two semi-finals and a final for each male and female division.

The tournament was initially scheduled for 2020 but was pushed back due to Covid-19. The previous edition took place in 2017 in Dubai.

As far as cup glory goes, Australia is the most successful nation in the sport.