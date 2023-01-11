Pietermaritzburg gears up for Capital City Marathon

Carl Peters

The third edition of the Capital City Marathon is set to take place on February 26 and is now part of an international age-group series apart from the Comrades Marathon qualifying schedule.

The race was launched in 2020 as a successor to the old Maritzburg City Marathon, but was not staged in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2023 event incorporates a standard marathon of 42,2 km, half-marathon of 21,1 km and a 10 km run, with the start outside the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and finish at the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium on the last Sunday of next month.

According to organisers, the action will commence at 5 am on race day, with a 7 am start for the 10 km participants, and there will be the same safe and secure environment as before.

A maximum field of 10 000 runners can be accommodated and entries are open, with so-called early bird entries closing on February 18.

The prizes on offer include R10 000 for each male and female winner of the marathon, R2 500 for the half-marathon and R1 500 for the 10km.

Runners will have a six-hour cut-off for the marathon, three hours and 30 minutes for the half-marathon, and three hours for the 10km.

In addition, the race now forms part of the “Abbott World Marathon Majors”.

This means that runners in the various age categories from 40 to 80+ will get points towards the rankings if they wish to be part of that series for seasoned athletes.

The series will culminate in a special race for the top-ranked qualifiers from around the world at the end of the annual qualifying programme.

The Capital City Marathon’s sponsors include Spar, Coca-Cola, Mi7 and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, according to the organisers.