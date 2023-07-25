Pietermaritzburg gears up for The Longest Day run

By Jerry Barnes

A prominent event in the local athletics calendar will be taking place very soon, and the preparations have now been finalised.

According to the host club Collegians Harriers the event, officially known as The Longest Day is scheduled for August 5.

Solo runners or teams of three must complete a minimum of 80 km, while solo walkers or teams complete a minimum of 60 km within 12 hours to be regarded as finishers. Entries are limited to 150 participants in total.

According to the organisers, the race is safe and designed to suit ultra-athletes.

For those wanting to test themselves over an ultra marathon distance The Longest Day is probably the safest they could choose.

When competing, the runners are never more than 200 metres away from help and support, including medical care, nourishment and hydration. In addition, there is the continual present of supporters and fellow athletes.

Although the thought of running around a field is likely to be met initially with the thought of the sheer tedium involved, those who do participate usually report on the unique atmosphere that is generated amongst the participants, supporters and 12 hours of music.

The organisers say the introduction of team entrants has provided a new impetus to the event as well as friendly rivalry between teams, with a floating trophy being introduced for the winning team.

It has proven to be a great team-building event allowing cohesion and pride as the three participants work together to achieve the minimum goal and then push on to pursue their absolute distance.

Teams can consist of clubs, corporates, schools, family groups (minimum age of 16), work colleagues or groups that simply join for the purpose of competing on the day.

The attraction for group entries is that there are no restrictions on how they wish to structure their participation and they can choose for how long and for how far each participates throughout the day.

If they choose to reach the minimum distance and share the load equally, then each runner will be required to cover 27 kilometres in a total of four hours.

The Longest Day also has a unique prize-giving immediately after the race where each participant is mentioned and those who qualify by having completed the minimum distance receive a medal and a T-shirt in recognition.

Entries are available online at Webtickets.co.za (until July 31), or manual entry forms can be downloaded from the Collegians Harriers Events Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2352303884929170/.

Inquiries: Werner Jonas on 083 376 7334 or e-mail: collegians.harriers@gmail.com