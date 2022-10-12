Pietermaritzburg lawyer opens academy in bid to promote local soccer talent

Jerry Barnes

The majority of young soccer players are not given a chance to be properly trained to reach their full potential, and some of them actually find themselves battling to join a local amateur team or academy.

A positive development is that local lawyer and soccer club owner, Sihle Dywili, recently started an academy and sports marketing company aimed at discovering and promoting local talent.

Dywili says a lot of youngsters in the greater Pietermaritzburg area are in need of early-development training, proper guidance and monitoring, to go far in their soccer careers.

He said that, for many years, a lot of local players, clubs and parents, especially ones from underprivileged communities, were “easy and soft targets” for fake talent scouts and agents.

There are a lot of hyenas out there and we need to be very careful, in order to protect our children from all sorts of exploitation and scams.

He said another other problem often faced by clubs and associations is the high number of soccer fields around the city that are lying neglected.

His Yamkela Sports Academy and Marketing Agency has officially started a relationship with former AmaZulu and African Wanderers player and ex-SA U17 assistant coach, Zeph Mthembu, as technical head.

A working relationship with some PSL and NFD teams and other academies around the country has been created, too.

Currently, the academy is based in the open space next to St Nicholas ground, adjacent to the College Road bridge, but Dywili has bought a piece of land in Thornville where he will build rooms for players and erect the “official headquarters” of his academy.