Pietermaritzburg rally team in Spain

By Carl Peters

Pietermaritzburg’s Neil Woolridge Motors (NWM) and rally driver Gareth Woolridge are set to “vroom up” their status in a demanding race in Spain this week.

The local company, in conjunction with England-based M-Sport, will be launching a specially-developed Ford Ranger with Gareth Woolridge at the helm and Boyd Dreyer as navigator in the Baja Spain Aragon on Friday and Saturday.

This, according to the family-run outfit, is being done with a view to taking the vehicle to the famous Dakar Rally next year.

NWM and Matthew Wilson’s M-Sport are known to have been collaborating since last year, and the Spanish trip is viewed as a big step forward for them.

Gareth Woolridge is currently the leader of the SA Rally-Raid series and the Dakar appears a very likely event on his horizon, but one where his Ford Ranger would have to deal with strong competition in the T1+ category that has been dominated by SA’s Toyota Gazoo Racing.

The team says that this week’s Baja Spain Aragon represents the first opportunity to demonstrate the newly-updated Ford Ranger T1+’s capabilities and help in “benchmarking performance and determining development direction”.

Former Dakar participant Nani Roma will also be competing for the SA-British group in Spain this week as they partner with the “Ford Performance” set-up.

Said Gareth Woolridge before leaving for Spain in a statement: “The partnership between NWM and M-Sport is really great, and I think it will yield strong results for both parties. M-Sport has brought a lot of experience to the table which has helped significantly already, especially with the fine tuning and getting the last bits out of the car.

I think NWM has helped and will continue to help, to educate and teach more about the rally-raid ethos as M-Sport comes from a predominantly rally background. It’s important to understand some of the potential shortcomings and differences between the two disciplines which is where NWM has helped most. The professionalism of M-Sport is great and it’s great to work with the entire team.

“The format is a bit different which we will need to get used to, but the terrain will be similar to some places we have raced at before and we are hoping to just go and learn with the team. It’s our first competitive outing together with M-Sport so the aim is to go there, learn, work, and build our strength together as a team to deliver a good strong result. The most important goal for us is getting to the end in a good strong position.”

They will be tackling a total distance of 905 km, including 533 km of special stages, in high temperatures across the Iberian Peninsula.

Roma is reportedly simultaneously providing feedback and input for Ford’s upcoming Ranger Raptor T1+ vehicle, which is set to compete for top honours in the 2025 Dakar Rally.