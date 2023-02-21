Pietermaritzburg running club in a fix after botched marathon

Jerry Barnes

Camperdown-based Zabalaza Athletics Club may see itself suspended by the provincial athletics governing body, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) for failing to comply with the road running rules and for “risking” the runners.

According to KZNA road running fixtures, Zabalaza AC was expected to host the standard marathon (42,2 km), the half marathon (21,1 km) and 10 km run/walk on Sunday, but only the 10 km race went ahead because Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) “failed” to attend.

Some of the athletes and officials who attended the event, and wish to remain anonymous, told The Witness that Zabalaza AC and its chairperson Bongani Ndlovu must be “stopped” from staging any athletics event and also need to be “officially” suspended.

One of the runners said:

This guy is just a flop and must never be allowed to host any athletics event again. He is a risk and time bomb waiting to explode. We just wonder why the KZNA still allows him to apply to host this marathon.

One of the technical officials who was on duty on Sunday told The Witness that Ndlovu is a “disaster” in athletics and during the event, nothing was “properly” done.

When contacted by The Witness, Ndlovu claimed he followed all the rules required by KZNA when hosting the marathon but was “sabotaged” by certain individuals who wanted him to fail.

I really don’t want to comment any further, it’s a long story, but the cause of all this is politics in our sport. They are people out there that want to see me failing.

KZNA president Steve Mkasi said he is still waiting for the official technical report from the officials who were on duty on Sunday.

The KZNA’s Road Running Commission chairperson, Ray Khanyile, said Ndlovu will be called to “officially account” for what happened during the event. Khanyile also feels Ndlovu “should not” be given permission in future to stage a marathon.

He also claimed Ndlovu’s athletics club Zabalaza also needed to be “scrutinised” by KZNA in order to get the facts.

This is not good at all and we go through this every year with this man. Maybe we should stop allowing him to stage any athletics events in future. Also there’s a big question about his club’s status. Tell me, does it make sense that every year you apply to stage three races (42,2 km, 21,1 km and 10 km), but you fail to even attract between 80 and 100 runners? Surely there’s something wrong with that club.

Sources from RTI told The Witness that Ndlovu contacted the department “very late”.

You can’t come on Friday and tell us that on Sunday you are having a marathon. He failed to arrange a leading vehicle and refused to pay for other services for the race.

RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu-Mali on Monday told The Witness that Ndlovu “failed to submit the necessary paperwork required to host the race”.