Pietermaritzburg swimmers make a splash in Dar es Salaam

Jerry Barnes

An excellent performance by the three local swimmers in Tanzania, is set to strengthen the relationship between Swimming South African (SSA) and Msunduzi Municipality.

Last week, Jeremiah George (Hilton College), Matthew Marillier (Maritzburg College) and Adam Klein (Voortrekker High School) took the pool by storm during the seventh Cana Zone 3 Championship in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) and collected 19 medals between them.

Jeremiah earned himself seven medals altogether — three golds, two silvers and two bronze. Adam collected six — two gold, three silver and one bronze. Matthew also grabbed six medals — four gold, one silver and one bronze. According to the trio, South Africa was the smallest team during the competition and they were very excited with the number of medals they collected.

The three athletes returned on Tuesday morning, and were welcomed at the Pietermaritzburg airport by family and friends, as well as Msunduzi mayor Mzi Thebolla, deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize, Swimming SA president Alan Fritz and Maritzburg College deputy headmaster Ryan Kyle.

Thebolla said the city was proud of the three youngsters because they did not only hold the South African flag high, but also put the City of Choice on Africa’s map.

“We are really proud of you for your hard work and braveness you displayed in Tanzania. You are not only the stars of your team, but of the country and your city,” said Thebolla.

Thebolla this week told The Witness that the “three local heroes” also paved the way and opened doors for Msunduzi Municipality because there are a lot of projects on the cards between the swimming national governing body (Swimming SA) and the city.

Msunduzi’s deputy mayor is working on a plan to have a world-class swimming facility in the city, as well as pay attention to swimming pools in local township areas.

Besides having a world-class facility for swimming in our city, we also need to have a look at areas like Sobantu, Ashdown and even Alexandra, just to make sure that the swimming pools there are well maintained and functioning

Mkhize also believes that if swimming can be “encouraged and properly taught” in the local townships, a lot of lives would be saved.

“We are in positive talks with Swimming SA (SSA) about these projects and we are expecting our working relationship to go very far,” said Mkhize.

SSA president Fritz said the history made by Jeremiah, Matthew and Adam was a positive statement confirming that Pietermaritzburg has strong roots and culture in swimming.

“We must never lose focus and these youngsters are just reminding us that. This city is known for producing a lot of excellent swimmers and events.

“The history and roots between Pietermaritzburg when it comes to swimming runs deep. It is our challenge to keep that legacy alive and it can only be done so if the working relationship between Msunduzi Municipality and Swimming SA is good,” said Fritz.