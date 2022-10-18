Pietermaritzburg swimming star Matthew Sates off to Fina World Cup

Carl Peters

Pietermaritzburg swimming sensation Matthew Sates is on a mission.

The 19-year-old left on Monday night for overseas in the hope of securing top honours in the Fina World Cup series for the second year running.

He is among a limited number of international athletes who will be taking part in all three legs of the lucrative, short-course series this year — in Berlin on October 21 to 23, Toronto on October 28 to 30, and Indiana on November 3 to 5, although his Canadian visa has yet to be finalised.

The competition will be followed by the Fina World Championships in Australia in December, making it a competitive summer for Sates and company.

He said before leaving on Monday:

I am really looking forward to racing short course again after a nice, solid block of training at home. I am just trying to keep my expectations in check and just focus on my own races and doing the best I can rather than worrying about being the defending champion.

The ambitious Sates emerged as the top male performer on his debut in the World Cup last year and, in addition to making a name for himself internationally, secured major financial rewards for his grand efforts in the 25-metre pools used for the series.

The former St Charles College pupil, who specialises in the freestyle and individual medley, also broke a couple of junior records in emerging the top performer last year alongside the women’s most productive star, Emma McKeon of Australia, in what was a four-leg series then.

The prize purse for this year’s World Cup is $1,2 million (roughly R22 million), according to Fina. At each meet, the top 20 male and female athletes will share $224 000 (R4 million) in prize money — $112 000 (R2 million) per gender. At the end of the series, an additional $262 000 (R4,75 million) per gender will be awarded to the top eight men and women, based on their overall ranking.

Moreover, Fina will be making sure the swimmers experience cultural experiences during each leg of the series.

Sates and company have much to look forward to.